Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 30 April 2024 consists of 349,706,618 Ordinary Shares none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 349,706,618.

The figure of 349,706,618 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their investment in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Joint Corporate Brokers Clear Capital Markets Capital Plus Partners Ltd Bob Roberts, +44 203 869 6080 Dominic Berger, +44 203 821 6167 Keith Swann, +44 0203 821 6169 Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

