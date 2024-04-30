Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:07 Uhr
8,710 Euro
-0,030
-0,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 08:18
44 Leser
Pasi Päivärinta appointed as interim CFO of Caverion

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 April 2024 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasi Päivärinta, Head of Group Business Control, has been appointed as interim CFO of Caverion Corporation as of 1 May 2024. He reports to President and CEO of Caverion Corporation Jacob Götzsche and Philip Carlsson, CFO of Assemblin Caverion Group. Päivärinta has worked in the company since 2018.

As announced earlier, Caverion Corporation and Assemblin Group AB combined on 1 April 2024 to create a leading northern European technical service and installation company, Assemblin Caverion Group.

For further information:
Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO; please contact Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/pasi-paivarinta-appointed-as-interim-cfo-of-caverion,c3970154

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3970154/2769623.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pasi-paivarinta-appointed-as-interim-cfo-of-caverion-302131120.html

