Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:05 Uhr
8,850 Euro
+0,100
+1,14 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,15009:19
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 08:31
149 Leser
Travis Perkins plc: Directorate change

DJ Travis Perkins plc: Directorate change 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc: Directorate change 
30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 April 2024 
 
Directorate change 
 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc makes the following announcement: 
 
Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of the Board of Travis Perkins plc, has informed the Board of her intention to step down as a 
Director of the company and as Chair. Jasmine will step down at close of business on Friday 31 May 2024 when Jez 
Maiden, Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of Chair on an interim basis. 
 
Jez Maiden commented: 
"We are grateful to Jasmine for her contribution and service to the Travis Perkins Group over the last three years and 
wish her well for the future. The Board is fully focused on the succession process for Chair and CEO. Our continued 
priorities are to transform our operating model, to build a stronger business and enhance cash generation, and rebuild 
shareholder value." 
 
Jasmine Whitbread, commented: 
"It has been a privilege to Chair Travis Perkins plc over the last three years. Whilst the difficult trading 
environment has presented significant near-term challenges, I am confident in the Group's inherent strengths and 
ability to recover quickly when markets improve." 
 
Jasmine steps down today from all committees of the Board on which she sits. Jez Maiden assumes the role of Chair of 
the Nominations Committee, on an interim basis. This will enable the Committee to continue its search for a successor 
CEO and commence the search for a permanent Chair. Louise Hardy joins the Nominations Committee on an interim basis. 
 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU 
Regulation 596/204 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union 
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Enquiries: 
Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  318631 
EQS News ID:  1892263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

