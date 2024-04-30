DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 99,476 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 64,476 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5840 GBP1.3540 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5620 GBP1.3360 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5745 GBP1.3432

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,552,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,037 1.5620 XDUB 08:57:03 00028847280TRDU1 2,473 1.5620 XDUB 08:57:03 00028847278TRDU1 593 1.5780 XDUB 09:51:06 00028847534TRDU1 1,690 1.5780 XDUB 09:51:06 00028847533TRDU1 2,715 1.5780 XDUB 10:12:51 00028847601TRDU1 777 1.5780 XDUB 10:41:44 00028847772TRDU1 13 1.5780 XDUB 10:41:44 00028847771TRDU1 72 1.5780 XDUB 10:51:24 00028847847TRDU1 15 1.5780 XDUB 10:51:24 00028847846TRDU1 9 1.5780 XDUB 10:52:14 00028847856TRDU1 12 1.5780 XDUB 10:52:32 00028847859TRDU1 299 1.5780 XDUB 10:52:32 00028847861TRDU1 2,056 1.5780 XDUB 10:52:32 00028847860TRDU1 4,759 1.5780 XDUB 10:57:34 00028847884TRDU1 74 1.5760 XDUB 12:05:12 00028848449TRDU1 1 1.5760 XDUB 12:05:12 00028848448TRDU1 2,000 1.5760 XDUB 12:09:39 00028848468TRDU1 2,767 1.5840 XDUB 12:42:34 00028848636TRDU1 2,590 1.5840 XDUB 13:02:07 00028848721TRDU1 888 1.5840 XDUB 13:29:27 00028848956TRDU1 1,486 1.5840 XDUB 13:29:27 00028848955TRDU1 2,608 1.5840 XDUB 13:51:10 00028849110TRDU1 4,968 1.5780 XDUB 14:01:15 00028849159TRDU1 1,407 1.5760 XDUB 14:39:46 00028849476TRDU1 656 1.5760 XDUB 14:39:46 00028849475TRDU1 409 1.5760 XDUB 14:39:46 00028849474TRDU1 2,315 1.5700 XDUB 14:41:00 00028849487TRDU1 4,603 1.5700 XDUB 14:41:00 00028849486TRDU1 2,495 1.5680 XDUB 15:25:43 00028849992TRDU1 27 1.5740 XDUB 15:39:44 00028850220TRDU1 1,073 1.5740 XDUB 15:40:01 00028850222TRDU1 1,325 1.5740 XDUB 15:40:01 00028850221TRDU1 2,139 1.5700 XDUB 15:48:59 00028850490TRDU1 2,410 1.5720 XDUB 15:48:59 00028850489TRDU1 548 1.5700 XDUB 15:48:59 00028850491TRDU1 1,551 1.5740 XDUB 16:14:55 00028851038TRDU1 31 1.5740 XDUB 16:14:55 00028851037TRDU1 3,141 1.5740 XDUB 16:14:55 00028851036TRDU1 1,558 1.5720 XDUB 16:20:29 00028851176TRDU1 75 1.5720 XDUB 16:25:23 00028851321TRDU1 811 1.5720 XDUB 16:25:23 00028851320TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,995 1.3360 XLON 08:57:03 00028847279TRDU1 2,852 1.3360 XLON 08:57:03 00028847277TRDU1 1,639 1.3440 XLON 10:59:47 00028847894TRDU1 1,187 1.3440 XLON 10:59:47 00028847893TRDU1 2,771 1.3440 XLON 10:59:47 00028847892TRDU1 3,043 1.3540 XLON 13:12:38 00028848795TRDU1 5,575 1.3460 XLON 14:01:15 00028849158TRDU1 1,362 1.3400 XLON 14:41:16 00028849508TRDU1 1,408 1.3400 XLON 14:41:16 00028849507TRDU1 495 1.3400 XLON 14:41:16 00028849506TRDU1 2,300 1.3400 XLON 14:41:16 00028849505TRDU1 6,147 1.3420 XLON 15:48:59 00028850488TRDU1 3,226 1.3480 XLON 16:26:36 00028851362TRDU1

