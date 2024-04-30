Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:02 Uhr
1,562 Euro
-0,038
-2,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5721,62209:17
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 08:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 99,476 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           64,476     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5840     GBP1.3540 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5620     GBP1.3360 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5745     GBP1.3432

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,552,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   5,037   1.5620        XDUB     08:57:03      00028847280TRDU1 
   2,473   1.5620        XDUB     08:57:03      00028847278TRDU1 
     593   1.5780        XDUB     09:51:06      00028847534TRDU1 
   1,690   1.5780        XDUB     09:51:06      00028847533TRDU1 
   2,715   1.5780        XDUB     10:12:51      00028847601TRDU1 
     777   1.5780        XDUB     10:41:44      00028847772TRDU1 
     13   1.5780        XDUB     10:41:44      00028847771TRDU1 
     72   1.5780        XDUB     10:51:24      00028847847TRDU1 
     15   1.5780        XDUB     10:51:24      00028847846TRDU1 
      9  1.5780        XDUB     10:52:14      00028847856TRDU1 
     12   1.5780        XDUB     10:52:32      00028847859TRDU1 
     299   1.5780        XDUB     10:52:32      00028847861TRDU1 
   2,056   1.5780        XDUB     10:52:32      00028847860TRDU1 
   4,759   1.5780        XDUB     10:57:34      00028847884TRDU1 
     74   1.5760        XDUB     12:05:12      00028848449TRDU1 
      1  1.5760        XDUB     12:05:12      00028848448TRDU1 
   2,000   1.5760        XDUB     12:09:39      00028848468TRDU1 
   2,767   1.5840        XDUB     12:42:34      00028848636TRDU1 
   2,590   1.5840        XDUB     13:02:07      00028848721TRDU1 
     888   1.5840        XDUB     13:29:27      00028848956TRDU1 
   1,486   1.5840        XDUB     13:29:27      00028848955TRDU1 
   2,608   1.5840        XDUB     13:51:10      00028849110TRDU1 
   4,968   1.5780        XDUB     14:01:15      00028849159TRDU1 
   1,407   1.5760        XDUB     14:39:46      00028849476TRDU1 
     656   1.5760        XDUB     14:39:46      00028849475TRDU1 
     409   1.5760        XDUB     14:39:46      00028849474TRDU1 
   2,315   1.5700        XDUB     14:41:00      00028849487TRDU1 
   4,603   1.5700        XDUB     14:41:00      00028849486TRDU1 
   2,495   1.5680        XDUB     15:25:43      00028849992TRDU1 
     27   1.5740        XDUB     15:39:44      00028850220TRDU1 
   1,073   1.5740        XDUB     15:40:01      00028850222TRDU1 
   1,325   1.5740        XDUB     15:40:01      00028850221TRDU1 
   2,139   1.5700        XDUB     15:48:59      00028850490TRDU1 
   2,410   1.5720        XDUB     15:48:59      00028850489TRDU1 
     548   1.5700        XDUB     15:48:59      00028850491TRDU1 
   1,551   1.5740        XDUB     16:14:55      00028851038TRDU1 
     31   1.5740        XDUB     16:14:55      00028851037TRDU1 
   3,141   1.5740        XDUB     16:14:55      00028851036TRDU1 
   1,558   1.5720        XDUB     16:20:29      00028851176TRDU1 
     75   1.5720        XDUB     16:25:23      00028851321TRDU1 
     811   1.5720        XDUB     16:25:23      00028851320TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,995   1.3360        XLON     08:57:03      00028847279TRDU1 
   2,852   1.3360        XLON     08:57:03      00028847277TRDU1 
   1,639   1.3440        XLON     10:59:47      00028847894TRDU1 
   1,187   1.3440        XLON     10:59:47      00028847893TRDU1 
   2,771   1.3440        XLON     10:59:47      00028847892TRDU1 
   3,043   1.3540        XLON     13:12:38      00028848795TRDU1 
   5,575   1.3460        XLON     14:01:15      00028849158TRDU1 
   1,362   1.3400        XLON     14:41:16      00028849508TRDU1 
   1,408   1.3400        XLON     14:41:16      00028849507TRDU1 
     495   1.3400        XLON     14:41:16      00028849506TRDU1 
   2,300   1.3400        XLON     14:41:16      00028849505TRDU1 
   6,147   1.3420        XLON     15:48:59      00028850488TRDU1 
   3,226   1.3480        XLON     16:26:36      00028851362TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318625 
EQS News ID:  1892201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.