Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Svitzer Group A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, April 30, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Svitzer Group A/S shares (ticker name: SVITZR) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. Svitzer Group belongs to the Industrial Goods and Services sector and is the 5th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2024. As a leading, global towage and marine services provider, Svitzer's core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com. "The listing of Svitzer on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a landmark event in our 190 years' history and provides a solid platform for executing on our strategy and continuing to build our position in the market in the years to come", says Kasper Nilaus, CEO Svitzer Group. "We are excited about and fully ready to become a stand-alone, listed company, offering investors the opportunity to invest in a leading global towage and marine services provider with a strong underlying business and continued growth ambitions". "We are proud to welcome Svitzer Group to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Head of Listings for Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "With the listing of Svitzer Group, we are adding a strong and solid industrial company to the main market with strong roots to the C25 company Mærsk A/S, and we look very much forward to following the company's further journey as an independently listed company". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm