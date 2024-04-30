Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2024 | 08:35
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Svitzer Group A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, April 30, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Svitzer Group A/S shares (ticker name: SVITZR) will commence today on the
Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. Svitzer Group belongs to the Industrial Goods
and Services sector and is the 5th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's
markets* in 2024. 

As a leading, global towage and marine services provider, Svitzer's core
business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports
and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's
services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer
was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140
ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com. 

"The listing of Svitzer on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a landmark event in our 190
years' history and provides a solid platform for executing on our strategy and
continuing to build our position in the market in the years to come", says
Kasper Nilaus, CEO Svitzer Group. "We are excited about and fully ready to
become a stand-alone, listed company, offering investors the opportunity to
invest in a leading global towage and marine services provider with a strong
underlying business and continued growth ambitions". 

"We are proud to welcome Svitzer Group to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market",
says Head of Listings for Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "With the listing
of Svitzer Group, we are adding a strong and solid industrial company to the
main market with strong roots to the C25 company Mærsk A/S, and we look very
much forward to following the company's further journey as an independently
listed company". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.