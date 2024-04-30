Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 08:36
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London & Associated Properties Plc - Results for 12 Months to 31 December 2023

London & Associated Properties Plc - Results for 12 Months to 31 December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 April 2024

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

RESULTS FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2023

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at: www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/. A copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loss for the year attributable to shareholders of £3.9 million compared to profit of £2.7 million last year
  • Bisichi (41.6% owned) reported profits after tax attributable to shareholders of £0.3 million compared to £17.6 million last year
  • Like-for-like rental income increased 1.9% to £2.61 million, reflecting rents achieved on new lettings:
    • At our Runcorn industrial estate, letting achieved at 32% uplift to passing rent;
    • At our Warrington industrial estate, we achieved rental uplifts of 55% and 49% over passing rent
  • The resilience of our rental income is underpinned by 97.3% occupancy levels against 96.4% in 2022 while rent collection levels are up to 92% in Q1 2024 compared with 90% in Q1 2023

"Our consolidated property portfolio, excluding Orchard Square, Sheffield was valued at £46.08 million at 31 December 2023 compared to £45.27 million on a like-for-like basis a year earlier..…… This result reflects the resilience of our assets; even in the current high interest rate environment we have achieved increased rents on many new lettings." John Heller, Chairman & Chief Executive.

Contact:

John Heller, Chairman & Chief Executive, LAP Tel: 020 7415 5000

Jonathan Mintz, Finance Director, LAP Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates Tel: 07767 444193


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.