London & Associated Properties Plc - Results for 12 Months to 31 December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 April 2024

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

RESULTS FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2023

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at: www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/ . A copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1

HIGHLIGHTS

Loss for the year attributable to shareholders of £3.9 million compared to profit of £2.7 million last year

Bisichi (41.6% owned) reported profits after tax attributable to shareholders of £0.3 million compared to £17.6 million last year

Like-for-like rental income increased 1.9% to £2.61 million, reflecting rents achieved on new lettings: At our Runcorn industrial estate, letting achieved at 32% uplift to passing rent; At our Warrington industrial estate, we achieved rental uplifts of 55% and 49% over passing rent

The resilience of our rental income is underpinned by 97.3% occupancy levels against 96.4% in 2022 while rent collection levels are up to 92% in Q1 2024 compared with 90% in Q1 2023

"Our consolidated property portfolio, excluding Orchard Square, Sheffield was valued at £46.08 million at 31 December 2023 compared to £45.27 million on a like-for-like basis a year earlier..…… This result reflects the resilience of our assets; even in the current high interest rate environment we have achieved increased rents on many new lettings." John Heller, Chairman & Chief Executive.

Contact:

John Heller, Chairman & Chief Executive, LAP Tel: 020 7415 5000

Jonathan Mintz, Finance Director, LAP Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates Tel: 07767 444193