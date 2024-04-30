TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Audited Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that is an operator of a restaurant in the U.S., announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:















For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change Revenues from continuing operations

$3.18

$3.10

2.49 % Gross profit

1.03

1.05

(0.02) Gross margin

0.32

0.34

-1.55 pp* Loss from operations

(6.37)

(3.05)

(1.09) Operating loss margin

(2.01)

(0.98)

-102.19 pp* Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(23.63)

0.80

(30.40) Loss per share - basic and diluted

(2.29)

0.10

(23.87)













* pp: percentage points













Revenues from continuing operations increased by 2.49% from $3.10 million in fiscal year 2022 to $3.18 million in fiscal year 2023. We discontinued our pet food business during the first quarter of 2023 and we fully disposed of one our China subsidiaries, Qingdao Tiandihui Foodstuffs Co., Ltd ("Tiandihui") because its bankruptcy proceeding was concluded and all claims against it were processed by December 27, 2023.

Gross profit was $1.03 million in fiscal year 2023 as compared to gross profit of $1.05 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to increased costs in our restaurant business.

Operating loss was $6.37 million in fiscal year 2023 as compared to an operating loss of $3.05 million in fiscal year 2022. Our operating loss as a percentage of total revenues was negative 200.58%, and negative 98.39% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The continuous loss from operation was mainly due to increased operating expenses in 2023.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $23.63 million, or a loss per share of $2.29, for the fiscal year 2023 as compared to net income of $0.80 million, or an income per share of $0.10, for fiscal year 2022. The increase in net loss and increase in loss per share was primarily due to recognizing a loss of approximately $15.1 million from the disposal of Tiandihui and recognizing approximately $3.04 million share-based compensation expense as a result of extending the exercise date under certain investor warrants that were issued in a 2022 private placement.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Due to the discontinuation of our pet food manufacturing business segment in the first quarter of 2023, the Company's revenue streams are now primarily from restaurant business operations. Revenues from continuing operations increased by 2.49% from $3.10 million in fiscal year 2022 to $3.18 million in fiscal year 2023. On December 27, 2023, the court announced that the bankruptcy property distribution plan of Tiandihui was implemented and the bankruptcy proceedings were completed, and as a result our pet food business line has been terminated.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023



2022











Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Pet food domestic sales $ 1

0.03 %

$ 26

0.84 %

$ (25)

-96.15 % Restaurant revenue

3,175

99.97 %



3,074

99.19 %



101

3.29 % less: sales tax and additional surcharge

-

-



(1)

-0.03 %



1

-100.00 % Total $ 3,176

100.00 %

$ 3,099

100.00 %

$ 77

2.48 %

For the year ended December 31, 2023, for revenue generated from pet food sales of our continuing operations, our domestic sales decreased by $0.03 million or 96.15%, and there was no e-commerce sales and overseas sales of pet food products. However, revenue from our restaurant business segment in the United States increased by $0.10 million or 3.29%. As a result, our total revenue increased by $0.08 million or 2.48% when comparing 2023 to 2022. Due to the discontinuation of our pet food manufacturing business segment in the first quarter of 2023, the Company's revenue streams are now primarily from its restaurant business operations.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023



2022



Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

%

Pet chews $ -

-

$ 8

0.26 %

$ (8)



-100.00 % Dried pet snacks

-

-



8

0.26 %



(8)



-100.00 % Wet canned pet food

-

-



1

0.03 %



(1)



-100.00 % Dental health snacks

-

-



1

0.03 %



(1)



-100.00 % Restaurant revenue

3,175

99.97 %



3,074

99.19 %



101



3.29 % Others

1

0.03 %



8

0.26 %



(7)



-87.50 % Less: sales tax and additional surcharge

-

-



(1)

-0.03 %



(1)



-100.00 % Total $ 3,176

100.00 %

$ 3,099

100.00 %

$ 77



2.48 %

Our total revenue from continuing operations increased by $0.08 million or 2.48% when comparing 2023 to 2022, among which, revenue generated from pet chews decreased by $0.01 million or 100.00%, revenue from dried pet snacks decreased by $0.01 million or 100.00%, revenue generated from wet canned pet foods decreased by $0.01 million or 100.00%, revenue generated from dental health snacks decreased by $0.01 million or 100.00%, respectively, from the year ended December 31, 2022 to the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in pet food sales was primarily due to the discontinuation of our pet food manufacturing business segment in the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenues

Our cost of revenues from our continuing operations is primarily comprised of the cost of our raw materials, labor and overhead costs. Our cost of revenues from continuing operations, increased by $100,015 or 4.89% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increased food and beverage costs, labor costs and overhead costs associated with our restaurant business. Cost of revenues associated with our pet food sales was immaterial in 2023. Our cost of revenues as a percentage of revenue was 67.58% and 66.03% for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit was $1.03 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to gross profit of $1.05 million for fiscal year 2022. Gross profit margin was 32.42% for fiscal year 2022, compared to gross margin of 33.97% for fiscal year 2022.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Operating expenses from our continuing operations were $7,399,751, and $4,100,549 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, an increase of $3,299,202, or 80.46%. The ratio of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 132.33% for the year ended December 31, 2022 to 233.00% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Selling expense from our continuing operations was $90,659 and $91,370 for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $711 or 0.78%. Our selling expenses decreased in 2023 compared to 2022, mainly due to the company's management saving expenses.

General and administrative expenses from our continuing operations was $7,309,092, and $4,002,346 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 respectively, representing an increase of $3,306,746, or 82.62%. The main reasons for the increase was due to increased payroll expenses as a result of the increase in the number of employees, and stock-based compensation expense due to extension of the exercise date under certain investor warrants that were issued in a 2022 private placement.

Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill charge was $0 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $0.01 million in fiscal year 2022.

Operating loss and operating loss margin

Loss from operations was $6.37 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to operating loss of $3.05 million for fiscal year 2022. The continuous loss from operations was mainly due to increased payroll expenses as a result of the increase in the number of employees, and stock-based compensation expense due to extension of the exercise date under certain investor warrants that were issued in a 2022 private placement.

Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

Net loss was $23.63 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to net income of $0.86 million for fiscal year 2022. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $23.63 million, or loss per share of $2.29, for the fiscal year 2023. This is compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.80 million, or earnings per share of $0.10 for fiscal year 2022. The increase in net loss and increase in loss per share was primarily due to recognizing a loss of approximately $15.1 million from the disposal of Tiandihui and recognizing approximately $3.04 million share-based compensation expense as a result of extending the exercise date under certain investor warrants that were issued in a 2022 private placement.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.66 million, compared to $21.86 million as of December 31, 2022. Accounts receivable and inventories were $0.01 million and $0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $0.03 million and $0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, we had working capital of approximately $23.83 million, as compared to working capital of $19.11 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.49 million for the fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.07 million for fiscal year 2022. Net cash used in investing activities was $6.07 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to $1.33 million used in fiscal 2022. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.92 million for the fiscal year 2023, compared to $6.06 million net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2022.

Going Concern

Our consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming we will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. We discontinued our pet food business during the first quarter of 2023, and we fully disposed of Tiandihui in December 2023 as a result of the completion of its bankruptcy proceeding. Currently our revenue is substantially generated from the restaurant business segment. Our business turnaround depends, in part, on our ability to successfully introduce manage and acquire new restaurants. If we are not able to effectively manage and acquire new restaurants that successfully generate revenue, we may not be able to grow and maintain our business as anticipated, and our sales may decline and our future business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially adversely affected. Furthermore, our business operations may be further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be no assurances that future revenue or capital infusion will be sufficient to enable us to develop our business to a level where we will be profitable or continuously to generate positive cash flows.

Based on our current financial conditions, our cash balance and revenues generated from our business operations may not be currently sufficient and cannot be projected to cover our future operating expenses and meet our obligations as they become due for the next twelve months after the date that our financial statements are issued.

We still face numerous challenges in our business activities. To effectively sustain our business and maintain growth, we also need to evaluate and identify suitable strategic or acquisition opportunities, complete such transactions on commercially favorable terms, or successfully integrate business operations, infrastructure and management philosophies of acquired businesses and companies. If we are unable to effectively address these challenges, our ability to execute acquisitions as a component of our long-term strategy will be impaired, which could have an adverse effect on our business and growth. We also need to expand our restaurant and customer base, refine our operational, financial and management controls and reporting systems and procedures. If we fail to efficiently manage this expansion of our business, our costs and expenses may increase more than anticipated and we may not successfully attract a sufficient number of customers in a cost-effective manner, respond to competitive challenges, or otherwise execute our business plans. In addition, we may, as part of carrying out our growth strategies, adopt new initiatives to implement new pricing models and strategies. We cannot assure you that these initiatives may achieve the anticipated results.

Recent Developments

Discontinued operations

We discontinued our pet food manufacturing segment during the first quarter of 2023. Our decision to discontinue our petfood business was driven largely by the following factors: the increase in cost of raw materials required for production; accepting less orders in an attempt to avoid unprofitable orders and customers; decreased demand for sales of pet food; its historical performance and expected business forecasts in the absence of further capital investments and opportunity costs; lawsuits and the closing of our manufacturing facilities and them being subject to bankruptcy proceedings. We believe the discontinuation of our petfood manufacturing business will provide us with the opportunity to redirect our focus and resources towards expanding and improving our restaurant segment.

On December 27, 2023, the court announced that the bankruptcy property distribution plan of Tiandihui was implemented and the bankruptcy proceedings were completed. Due to the completion of Tinadihui's bankruptcy proceedings, all the claims against it were concluded. As a result, Tiandihui has been fully disposed as of December 31, 2023, and all the material claims against Tiandihui that arose prior to the date of the bankruptcy completion were addressed.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a PRC-based company that is an operator of a restaurant in the U.S. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others: its growth and business outlook; its ability to execute on its business plan, secure necessary capital to sustain and maintain its operation; its ability to expand its market and customer base; its ability to refine its operational, financial and management controls and reporting systems and procedures, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the ability to identify, execute and integrate strategic or acquisition opportunities, the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the restaurant industry in the United States; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,



2023



2022 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,661,382



$ 21,857,125 Short-term investments



13,317,882





9,922,366 Accounts receivable, net



4,961





29,318 Inventories, net



-





987 Prepayments and other current assets, net



237,052





130,623 Current assets held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Tiandihui



-





1,841,335 Total current assets



27,221,277





33,781,754 NON-CURRENT ASSETS













Property, plant and equipment, net



682,636





698,044 Intangible assets, net



426,316





481,840 Operating lease right-of-use assets



571,168





783,658 Non-current assets held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Tiandihui



-





768,101 Total non-current assets



1,680,120





2,731,643 Total assets

$ 28,901,397



$ 36,513,397















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$ 460,776



$ 491,850 Accounts payable - related parties



-





1,033 Advances from customers



4,045





11,024 Bank overdrafts



77,486





74,425 Short-term loans - related parties



277,408





266,451 Taxes payable



54,003





11,923 Due to related parties



1,983,430





55,747 Operating lease liabilities, current



219,917





212,814 Other current liabilities



311,979





1,212,420 Current liabilities held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Tiandihui



-





12,337,657 Total current liabilities



3,389,044





14,675,344 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Operating lease liabilities, non-current



463,196





683,113 Non-current liabilities held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Tiandihui



-





1,037 Total liabilities



3,852,240





15,359,494 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common shares ($0.02 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,323,268 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022)



206,465





206,465 Additional paid-in capital



51,129,439





48,089,439 Statutory reserves



-





160,014 Accumulated deficit



(26,622,000)





(28,165,927) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(95,066)





428,249 Total TDH Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity



24,618,838





20,718,240 Non-controlling interest



430,319





435,663 Total shareholders' equity



25,049,157





21,153,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 28,901,397



$ 36,513,397















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For The Years Ended December 31,



2023



2022



2021 Net revenue

$ 3,175,809



$ 3,098,733



$ 1,081,095 Total revenue



3,175,809





3,098,733





1,081,095 Cost of revenue



2,146,215





2,046,200





769,967 Total cost of revenue



2,146,215





2,046,200





769,967 Gross profit



1,029,594





1,052,533





311,128 Operating expenses:





















Selling expense



90,659





91,370





74,278 General and administrative expense



4,269,092





4,002,346





3,541,872 Stock-based compensation expense



3,040,000















Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill



-





6,833





- Impairment of goodwill



-





-





355,570 Total operating expenses



7,399,751





4,100,549





3,971,720 Loss from operations



(6,370,157)





(3,048,016)





(3,660,592) Interest expense (income)



(14,276)





43,081





(14,518) Other income (expense)



493,040





37,909





(670,883) Investment (loss) income, net



(2,644,576)





4,161,093





275,866 Total other (expenses) income



(2,165,812)





4,242,083





(409,535) Income (loss) before income tax provision



(8,535,969)





1,194,067





(4,070,127) Income tax provision











-





- Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(8,535,969)





1,194,067





(4,070,127) Net loss from discontinued operations of Tiandihui



(15,095,547)





(339,054)





(2,645,831) Net (loss) income



(23,631,516)





855,013





(6,715,958) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(5,344)





51,313





(595,650) Net income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ (23,626,172)



$ 803,700



$ (6,120,308) Comprehensive income (loss)





















Net (loss) income

$ (23,626,172)



$ 803,700



$ (6,120,308) Other comprehensive income (loss)





















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(523,315)





888,951





(247,807) Total comprehensive income (loss)



(24,149,487)





1,692,651





(6,368,115) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest



(5,344)





51,313





(595,650) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings,

Inc.

$ (24,144,143)



$ 1,641,338



$ (5,772,465)























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to TDH

Holdings, Inc.





















Basic

$ (2.29)



$ 0.10



$ (1.17) Diluted

$ (2.29)



$ 0.10



$ (1.17) Weighted average common shares outstanding





















Basic



10,323,268





8,019,208





5,218,681 Diluted



10,323,268





8,019,208





5,218,681























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

















TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)











































































Number of



Common



Additional



Stock



Statutory



Accumulated



Accumulated



Noncontrolling



Total Shares* Shares Paid-in Subscription Reserves Deficit Other Interest Stockholders'



Capital Receivable



Comprehensive

Equity (Deficit)











Income (Loss)



Balance, December 31, 2020



2,292,500



$ 45,850



$ 21,963,570



$ -



$ 160,014



$ (22,849,319)



$ (212,895)



$ -



$ (892,780)







































































Net Loss



-





-





-





-





-





(6,120,308)





-





(595,650)





(6,715,958) Issuance of common stock



1,705,000





34,100





20,188,088





-





-





-





-





-





20,222,188 Warrants exercised for cashless



1,221,181





24,424





-





-





-





-





-





-





24,424 Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





(247,807)





-





(247,807) Acquisition of non-controlling interest



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





980,000





980,000 Balance, December 31, 2021



5,218,681



$ 104,374



$ 42,151,658



$





$ 160,014



$ (28,969,627)



$ (460,702)



$ 384,350



$ 13,370,067







































































Net income



-





-





-





-





-





803,700





-





51,313





855,013 Issuance of common stock and warrants in private

placements



4,000,000





80,000





5,937,781





-





-





-





-





-





6,017,781 Warrants exercised for cashless



1,104,587





22,091





-





-





-





-





-





-





22,091 Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





888,951





-





888,951 Balance, December 31, 2022



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 48,089,439



$ -



$ 160,014



$ (28,165,927)



$ 428,249



$ 435,663



$ 21,153,903







































































Net loss



-





-













-





-





(23,626,172)





-





(5,344)





(23,631,516) Stock-based compensation expense



















3,040,000













































3,040,000 Adjustment to reflect the effect of disposal of Tiandihui and Chongaijiujiu



-





-





-





-





(160,014)





25,170,099





-





-





25,010,085 Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-523,315





-





(523,315) Balance, December 31, 2023



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 51,129,439



$ -



$ -



$ (26,622,000)



$ (95,066)



$ (430,319)



$ 25,049,157







































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

























































TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



























For The Years Ended December 31,



2023



2022



2021 Cash flows from operating activities















Net (loss) income

$ (23,626,172)



$ 803,700



$ (6,120,308) Less: net (loss) income from discontinued operations



(15,095,547)





(339,054)





(2,645,831) Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(8,530,625)





1,142,754





(3,474,477) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization expense



80,149





17,114





466,720 Fair value change of short-term investments



2,644,576





(4,161,093)





(495,265) Impairment of goodwill



-





-





355,570 Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill



1,964





6,833





217,257 Inventory write-down



43,662





11,532





368,441 Allowance for doubtful accounts



22,674





7,210





2,168 Deferred income taxes



-





-





- Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment



13,275





153,983





(5,905,889) Gain from operating lease contract modification



-





(408,198)





- Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



212,480





205,295





438,063 Non-cash lease expense



-





-





(4,786,099) Stock-based compensation



3,040,000





-





- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



-





-





(277,310) Accounts receivable, net



47,022





2,733





127,057 Inventories, net



43,842





38,904





(368,246) Operating lease liabilities



(203,739)





(195,626)





4,830,456 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



-





-





278,472 Advances to suppliers, net



(34,346)





8,197





(3,653) Prepayments and other current assets, net



(10,418)





1,017,261





(1,029,552) Accounts payable



(1,748)





(305,382)





64,427 Accounts payable - related parties



(1,033)





(132,081)





132,192 Interest payable



3,573





(411,112)





(12,787) Interest payable - related parties



-





-





88,778 Notes payable



-





-





- Taxes payable



(2,445)





(17,103)





15,331 Advances from customers



(6,974)





-





- Advances from customer - related party



-





(13,799)





19,125 Deferred income tax liability



-





-





1,132 Other current liabilities



(887,302)





1,054,749





793,726 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(3,525,413)





(1,977,789)





(8,154,363) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations



1,032,689





(94,926)





4,854,800 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (2,492,725)



$ (2,072,715)



$ (3,299,563) Cash flows from investing activities





















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment



(7,655)





-





- Cash obtained from business acquisition



-





-





171,827 Payment for business acquisition



-





-





(1,020,000) Purchase of short-term investments



(37,066,925)





(42,483,794)





(4,372,809) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



31,024,365





41,150,967





3,578,206 Leasehold Improvement



(16,836)





-





- Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities from continuing operations



(6,067,051)





(1,332,827)





(1,642,776) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-





-





- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(6,067,051)





(1,332,827)





(1,642,776) Cash flows from financing activities





















Proceeds from issuance of common shares



-





-





20,222,188 Purchase of noncontrolling interest



-





-





(100) Collection of stock subscription receivable



-





6,017,781





- Proceeds from related parties



-





22,410





4,085,071 Repayments to related parties



(6,774)





-





- Proceeds from short-term loans



-





-





- Repayments of short-term loans



-





-





1,458,040 Proceeds from short-term loans - related parties



-





-





- Repayments of short-term loans - related parties



-





-





22,302 Payment to related party



1,928,329





15,829





(4,231,327) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



1,921,554





6,055,480





21,556,174 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations



-





-





(3,604,117) Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 1,921,554



$ 6,055,480



$ 17,952,057 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,557,522)





985,263





(247,807) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,195,743)





3,635,201





12,761,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year



21,857,125





18,025,966





6,749,064 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year

$ 13,661,382



$ 23,146,176



$ 19,510,975 Less: cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at the end of the period



-





1,289,051





1,485,009 Cash and restricted cash of continued operations at the end of the period

$ 13,661,382



$ 21,857,125



$ 18,025,966























Supplemental cash flow information





















Interest paid

$ -



$ -



$ - Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



$ -























Non-cash investing and financing activities





















Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ -



$ -



$ - Notes payable reclassified to short-term loans

$





$





$

Short-term loans settled by transferring an equity investment to the creditor

$ -



$ -



$ - Cashless exercise of warrants

$





$ 22,091



$ 24,424 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ -



$ -



$ 5,158,944 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated

balance sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,661,382



$ 21,857,125



$ 18,025,966 Restricted cash

$ -



$ 1,289,051



$ 1,485,009 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 13,661,382



$ 23,146,176



$ 19,510,975























The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these financial statements























