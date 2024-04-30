Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden Sparinvest - name changes

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 May 2024. ISIN: DK0060254043 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Nye Obligationsmarkeder ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name (abbreviated): Sparindex INDEX Em Market Bo Lokalvaluta ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPVINO ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPVIEMMBLV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 78420 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060254126 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Nye Obl.mark Akk - KL A ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name (abbreviated): Sparindex INDEX Em MarkBo Lokva Akk KL A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPVINOAKKKLA ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPVIEMBLAKKKLA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 78421 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66