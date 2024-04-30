The Indian government has reinstated the so-called Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) mandate from April 1, 2024. The move is designed to exclude Chinese solar modules from a vast part of the Indian PV market. From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has reinstated the ALMM mandate from April 1, 2024. Only solar products and manufacturers on the MNRE-approved ALMM list are eligible for government-backed projects. The policy was introduced by the MNRE to protect the domestic industry from the dumping of Chinese products. The ALMM mandate gives domestic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...