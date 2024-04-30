Pierre Berlin will oversee monday.com's growth in the region

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) ("monday.com"), the multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work, today announced the appointment of Pierre Berlin as General Manager (GM) of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

This new role is part of monday.com's hybrid regional structure, which empowers individual markets while providing a strong connection to core global functions, supports the company's upmarket motion, and strengthens its global leadership. The hybrid regional structure was established in October 2023 with the appointments of Jamison Powell as GM of North America and Dean Swan as GM of Asia-Pacific Japan. Berlin will report to Yoni Osherov, monday.com's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Berlin has over 25 years of experience and held leadership roles at Figma, Mixpanel, and LinkedIn, where he was primarily focused on building and scaling each organization's regional teams. At monday.com, Berlin will oversee the company's go-to-market (GTM) strategy in EMEA and will be based out of its European headquarters in London. Berlin's main priorities include expanding monday.com's presence across markets and verticals, fostering key partnerships, and bolstering its enterprise offering in the region.

"As monday.com continues to scale at speed, the appointment of our first dedicated General Manager in EMEA will be crucial to the company's success in the region," said Osherov. "Pierre brings a wealth of experience in growing best-in-class GTM teams and expanding territories while understanding the nuances of each EMEA market. Under his leadership, we're confident we can continue to build off the success we've seen in the UK and across the wider EMEA region."

"I'm thrilled to join monday.com given the huge opportunity for the company to gain strong market share across EMEA," said Berlin. "With such a dynamic product offering and a highly skilled team, monday.com is perfectly poised to empower businesses to re-imagine their workflows. I look forward to working closely with both the regional and global teams to deliver an ambitious growth-driven strategy while further positioning monday.com as a global leader."

This news comes on the heels of monday.com's successful FY23, in which EMEA accounted for approximately 32% of the company's total revenue. monday.com plans to continue its expansion in the region, which can be seen with its recent office opening in Warsaw, Poland. Additionally, the London office, where Berlin is based, plans to nearly double its headcount by the end of 2024. To view or apply for any of the open roles in EMEA, please visit monday.com's careers page.

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Denver, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 225,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

