Uber Poland has chosen to implement Regula document readers to establish a robust and trustworthy identity verification process for drivers across the country. With this compact, yet powerful device, Uber has managed not only to properly authenticate drivers and their identity documents, but also to increase the speed of verification by three times. This significantly contributes to the safety of the platform that connects passengers and drivers in the most comfortable and innovative way.

Regula 70X9 document readers were shipped to three Uber Verification Centers in Warsaw, Krakow, and Poznan, which serve as dedicated hubs where drivers submit their driver's licenses and identification documents for thorough verification. The shipment was fulfilled by Regula's Polish distributor, Korporacja Wschód (KW), whose forensic experts also provided special training on how to use the new devices.

The Regula 70X9 became the core element of Uber's mission to enhance their safety protocols. It allows Uber employees to perform a comprehensive set of checks to authenticate an ID. The reader automatically identifies the document type; reads the data in all the document zones, including the visual zone, MRZ (machine-readable zone), RFID (radio frequency identification) chips, and barcodes; and cross-compares the obtained text and graphic data. Plus, the supplied document readers are equipped with Automatic Authenticity Control technology. At its core are automated checks that swiftly assess the integrity of the provided documents, detecting any signs of forgery or alteration. All of the above features, together with integrated light sources, significantly reduce the risk of mistakenly verifying forged documents.

The current workflow carried out by Uber's employees includes:

Step 1. Comparison of the documents provided by the driver with the documents uploaded in the Uber application.

Step 2. Verification of Background Check Certificate.

Step 3. Authenticity verification of passport/ID and driver's license with the Regula 70X9 reader.

Step 4. Taking a driver's profile picture.

Step 5. Finalizing verification in the system: data input, document upload, and profile picture upload.

"The process of personally vetting drivers has been, and continues to be, a major logistical challenge, but we believe our efforts will help improve safety in transit. Thanks to the Regula device, the first stage went very smoothly for us. This process, although lengthy, is certainly effective," says Marcin Konrad Moczyrog, Director and Global Manager at Uber Rides, Central Eastern Europe.

Prior to the integration of the Regula 70X9, drivers' documents were verified by Uber's employees, either manually or via an application based on AI algorithms. The old method had two problems: it was time-consuming, and it did not guarantee protection against high-level forgeries of documents.

"Document fraud is constantly on the rise, and since counterfeited documents are becoming more sophisticated, manual checks are no longer enough. Some inherent document security features may be verified only with special equipment or software solutions. We are honored that our devices have become the cornerstone for a revamped verification process at Uber, and are pleased to see that it's bearing fruit," says Maris Kaminskis, Executive Director at Regula Europe.

About Uber

Uber is a technology application connecting passengers and drivers that has revolutionized the way people travel. Since its inception in 2009, Uber has experienced exponential growth, expanding its operations to numerous cities worldwide. Uber operates in more than 10,000 cities across more than 71 countries, making it one of the largest ride-hailing platforms globally.

In Poland, Uber is available in 25 locations.

About Korporacja Wschód

Founded in 1995, Korporacja Wschód is a family-run business that has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of high-technology sectors. As the distributor of Regula products in Poland since 1996, we have established ourselves as a vital link in delivering technological solutions to various enforcement and security agencies. Our expertise spans the development, integration, implementation, and distribution of advanced technology equipment, catering primarily to Border Guards, Police, Military, and a range of non-governmental enterprises and institutions. Our collaboration with Regula, a leader in forensic science technologies, underscores our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions in document verification and security.

Learn more at https://korporacjawschod.pl.

About Regula

With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification in 2023.

Learn more at regulaforensics.com.

