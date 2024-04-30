Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 06:36
Inbank unaudited financial results for Q1 2024

In Q1 2024 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 4.0 million euros increasing 114% year-on-year. The return on equity in Q1 was 12.6%.

  • Inbank's loan and rental portfolio increased by 23% compared to Q1 2023 reaching 1.05 billion euros. The deposit portfolio grew 29% and reached 1.11 billion euros by the end of Q1. At the end of Q1 2024, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.34 billion euros.
  • The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) during the first quarter was 162 million euros, which is 5% more than a year ago. In terms of product segments, car finance continued to show especially strong results with 45 million euros of GMV, which is 39% more than a year ago. The GMV of green finance was stable at 20 million euros. All other product segments had slightly lower sales volumes than a year ago. Rental services were 13 million euros, which is a 6% decrease compared to a year ago. Direct lending sales decreased by 4% to 20 million euros and merchant solutions by 6% to 65 million euros.
  • By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 896,000. At the end of Q1, Inbank reached 5,800 active partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

"Inbank begins 2024 with a steady improvement in financial performance. Our total net income grew by 30% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while our operating expenses grew by 16%. Impairment losses remained at the same level as a year ago, while loan and rental portfolios grew by 23%.

Sales results were seasonally lower, but on a year-on-year basis quite stable in all markets. GMV in CEE was up 11% with improving sales in Czechia, while Baltic sales remained at 2023 levels on the back of weak macroeconomic conditions.

Despite facing challenging economic conditions over the last two years, our loan impairment losses have remained low. Impairment losses in the first quarter were impressive, standing at 1.35% of the average loan portfolio.

During the first quarter, Inbank started cooperating with Pigu Group, the largest e-commerce player in the Baltics. We also bolstered our cooperation with leading Baltic payment service providers to extend our products to an increasing number of small and medium sized online merchants. As a result, Inbank reached a total of 5,800 merchants at the end Q1 2024.

As 2024 progresses, Inbank continues to navigate through a challenging external environment. However, there are many reasons to be optimistic. The Polish economy is demonstrating an impressive resilience and the Baltic economies are projected to start growing again during the second half of 2024. Financial markets are expecting a more accommodative monetary policy from the European Central Bank for the remainder of the year, which will likely result in a continuous trend of lower funding cost for Inbank."

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2024 and for Q1:

Total assets EUR 1.34 billion
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.05 billion
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.11 billion
Equity EUR 128.2 million
Net profit EUR 4.0 million
Return on equity 12.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q1 2024Q1 2023 restated3 months 20243 months 2023 restated
Interest income based on EIR28 76821 50328 76821 503
Interest expense-13 612-9 379-13 612-9 379
Net interest income15 15612 12415 15612 124
Fee and commission income111123111123
Fee and commission expenses-1 186-938-1 186-938
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1 075-815-1 075-815
Income from rental services7 1495 2377 1495 237
Sale of assets previously rented to customers4 5832 9144 5832 914
Other operating income3399633996
Cost of rental services-4 789-3 508-4 789-3 508
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-4 350-2 583-4 350-2 583
Net operating income/expenses2 9322 1562 9322 156
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value890-57890-57
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses-33983-33983
Net gain/losses from financial items5512655126
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses17 56413 49117 56413 491
Personnel expenses-4 771-4 037-4 771-4 037
Marketing expenses-633-798-633-798
Administrative expenses-2 838-2 407-2 838-2 407
Depreciations, amortization-1 756-1 394-1 756-1 394
Total operating expenses-9 998-8 636-9 998-8 636
Share of profit from associates033033
Impairment losses on loans and advances-3 199-3 129-3 199-3 129
Profit before income tax4 3671 7594 3671 759
Income tax-40392-40392
Profit for the period3 9641 8513 9641 851
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences20-4520-45
Total comprehensive income for the period3 9841 8063 9841 806


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.03.202431.12.202331.03.2023 restated
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents179 842172 92196 801
Mandatory reserves at central banks22 85721 02016 750
Investments in debt securities31 50733 58123 052
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss920790
Loans and advances957 695942 056794 569
Investments in associates2041411 098
Other financial assets3 8025 2682 512
Tangible assets76 91675 20654 017
Right of use assets25 67726 71622 961
Intangible assets31 65930 90627 270
Other assets8 8868 1857 792
Deferred tax assets4 5694 5053 481
Total assets1 344 5341 320 5841 050 303
Liabilities
Customer deposits1 106 1671 081 566857 013
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss05020
Other financial liabilities55 77460 92754 490
Current tax liability45731147
Deferred tax liability283204106
Other liabilities3 9913 6914 089
Subordinated debt securities49 65449 74530 581
Total liabilities1 216 3261 196 494946 346
Equity
Share capital1 0861 0861 026
Share premium43 56343 56331 855
Statutory reserve103103100
Other reserves1 6971 5431 529
Retained earnings81 75977 79569 447
Total equity128 208124 090103 957
Total liabilities and equity1 344 5341 320 5841 050 303

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,800 merchants, Inbank has 896,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.


Additional information:
Merit Arva
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550


