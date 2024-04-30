AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 of 2024

The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp for the 1st quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 16.2 million, EBITDA totalled EUR 0.4 million and net loss totalled EUR 1.2 million. Digital revenue increased by 2% as compared to the same period last year and made up 84% of the Group's total revenue. The digital subscription revenue of the Group's media companies and the number of people with digital subscriptions grew strongly year-over-year in all three countries. The revenue from ticket sales platforms and the advertising revenue from outdoor screens have also increased strongly.

As expected, the Group's results for the 1st quarter were primarily impacted by seasonality as a result of which the company's profitability is always under the greatest pressure in the 1st quarter each year. On the other hand, the advertising revenue in the 1st quarter this year was impacted by lower demand caused by the weak economic environment, which was exacerbated by the election cycles taking place in later quarters.

The revenue of Ekspress Grupp for the 1st quarter totalled EUR 16.2 million, decreasing by 3% as compared to the same period last year. The reasons for lower revenue also include last year's higher base of comparison: parliamentary elections were held both in Lithuania and Estonia in the 1st quarter of 2023, which additionally boosted advertising revenue. This year, elections in the Baltic States will be held in the second and third quarter and for this reason the impact on revenue is to be expected later. At the same time, the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States also plays a role in the annual comparison, the greatest impact of which can be felt in Estonia. In the 1st quarter's results, this also impacts EBITDA. The decrease in advertising revenue is also compensated by the increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens as well as the increase in digital subscription revenue.

In a year-over-year comparison, the Group received nearly 50 000 digital subscriptions in the Baltic States, i.e. 31% more than at the end of March last year. At the end of March 2024, digital subscriptions totalled 211 000. The Group's digital revenue is increasingly based on the revenue from digital subscriptions and it makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of the content offered by the Group's media companies in order to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

In the 1st quarter, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 0.4 million, decreasing by -62%. Although the quarterly profitability fell against the background of the advertising market cooldown and the increasing pressure of input costs caused by the overall economic environment, the Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of the trailing 12-month period increased by EUR 0.1 million.

The net loss for the 1st quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 1.2 million, which is 67% higher as compared to last year. Higher net loss is also primarily related to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group's investments.

The Group's liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for the use of potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 31 March 2024, the Group's available cash totalled EUR 8.8 million (31.03.2023: EUR 7.3 million). The regular general meeting of shareholders to be held on 3 May 2024 will vote on the profit allocation proposal, according to which regular dividends of 6 euro cents per share will be paid to the shareholders in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million.





Q1 RESULTS





REVENUE

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.4 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.2 million). EBITDA decreased by -62% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 3% (Q1 2023: 7%). The decrease in profitability is impacted by the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States and the increasing pressure of input costs.

The consolidated net loss for the 1st quarter of 2024 totalled EUR -1.2 million (Q1 2023: EUR -0.7 million). In addition to expected seasonality, higher net loss is also primarily related to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor rates and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group's investments.

EXPENSES

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 17.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR 16.8 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 0.5 million (+3%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.4 million (+5%).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 8.8 million and equity in the amount of EUR 55.7 million (53% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 March 2023 were EUR 7.3 million and EUR 53.7 million (53% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2024, the Group's net debt was EUR 10.8 million (31 March 2023: EUR 13.6 million).

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the Group's cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 0.9 million (Q1 2023: EUR 2.4 million).

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the Group's cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -0.9 million (Q1 2023: EUR -0.7 million), of which EUR -1.1 million was related to development and acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, indicating higher investments in products and technologies.

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the Group's cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -0.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR -1.9 million, of which EUR -1.0 million was the share buy-back). Financing activities also include a net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR -0.6 million and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -0.6 million.

DIVIDENDS

In March 2024, the Group's Management Board proposed to pay 6 euro cents per share as dividends to shareholders from the net profit of the financial year 2023 in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million. The profit allocation proposal will be made at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on 3 May 2024.





SEGMENT OVERVIEW





Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand) Sales Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change % 12 months 2023 Media segment 16 205 16 867 -4% 73 365 advertising revenue 8 800 9 681 -9% 42 074 subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales) 5 043 4 560 11% 19 016 marketplaces 910 636 43% 3 434 outdoor screens 783 688 14% 3 530 sale of other goods and services 669 1 302 -49% 5 311 Corporate functions 170 1 226 -86% 2 642 Inter-segment eliminations (155) (1 339) (2 920) TOTAL GROUP 16 220 16 755 -3% 73 086 incl. revenue from all digital channels 13 668 13 384 2% 60 460 % of revenue from all digital channels 84% 80% 83%





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change % 12 months 2023 Media segment 914 1 478 -38% 11 695 Corporate functions (477) (321) -48% (1 477) Inter-segment eliminations 4 (3) (1) TOTAL GROUP 442 1 153 -62% 10 217





EBITDA margin Q1 2024 Q1 2023 12 months 2023 Media segment 6% 9% 16% TOTAL GROUP 3% 7% 14%





Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 761 9 606 Trade and other receivables 12 772 13 143 Corporate income tax prepayment 93 24 Inventories 332 321 Total current assets 21 958 23 094 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 624 1 628 Deferred tax asset 132 130 Investments in joint ventures 890 851 Investments in associates 2 175 2 197 Property, plant and equipment 10 440 10 384 Intangible assets 67 749 67 482 Total non-current assets 83 011 82 672 TOTAL ASSETS 104 968 105 766 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3 766 4 353 Trade and other payables 23 648 23 046 Corporate income tax payable 38 39 Total current liabilities 27 453 27 438 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 21 829 21 765 Other long-term liabilities 22 22 Total non-current liabilities 21 851 21 787 TOTAL LIABILITIES 49 304 49 225 EQUITY Share capital 18 478 18 478 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (147) (1 057) Reserves 2 242 2 285 Retained earnings 20 814 22 558 TOTAL EQUITY 55 664 56 541 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 104 968 105 766





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 12 months 2023 Sales 16 220 16 755 73 086 Cost of sales (13 569) (13 641) (55 046) Gross profit 2 652 3 114 18 040 Other income 156 70 581 Marketing expenses (858) (571) (2 803) Administrative expenses (2 834) (2 551) (9 582) Other expenses (21) (20) (737) Operating profit /(loss) (906) 42 5 499 Interest income 36 9 60 Interest expenses (457) (330) (1 499) Other finance income/(costs) (11) (11) (55) Net finance cost (432) (331) (1 494) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 39 (553) (661) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates 80 128 239 Profit /(loss) before income tax (1 218) (715) 3 583 Income tax expense (4) (16) (232) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period (1 221) (730) 3 351 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (1 221) (733) 3 349 Minority interest 0 3 2 Total comprehensive income /(loss) (1 221) (730) 3 351 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (1 221) (733) 3 349 Minority interest 0 3 2 Earnings per share (euro) Basic earnings per share (0.0404) (0.0243) 0.1113 Diluted earnings per share (0.0404) (0.0235) 0.1081





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 12 months 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year (906) 42 5 499 Adjustments for (non-cash): Depreciation and amortisation 1 353 1 112 4 719 (Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment 4 (2) 387 Change in value of share option 0 8 26 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 367 (441) (1 539) Inventories (11) 7 (35) Trade and other payables 469 1 960 4 921 Income tax paid (73) (44) (263) Interest paid (336) (262) (1 476) Net cash generated from operating activities 867 2 380 12 239 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees 0 (387) (1 469) Receipts of other investments 0 0 13 Interest received 36 0 28 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1 082) (495) (3 391) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 2 275 Loan repayments received 4 0 8 Dividends received 102 199 674 Net cash used in investing activities (937) (681) (3 862) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid 0 0 (1 488) Payment of lease liabilities (557) (456) (2 004) Repayments of bank loans (561) (420) (1 727) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 343 0 0 Purchases of treasury shares 0 (1 000) (1 000) Net cash used in financing activities (775) (1 876) (6 219) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (845) (176) 2 158 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9 606 7 448 7 448 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8 761 7 272 9 606

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people