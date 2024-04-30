Scatec ASA: Scatec first quarter 2024: Pursuing new valuable growth after finalising all time high construction programme

Oslo, 30 April 2024: In the first quarter, Scatec reported proportionate revenues of NOK 1.2 billion (2.6 billion), with an EBITDA of NOK 848 million (765 million).

Scatec continues to deliver on its strategy of growing renewable energy in emerging markets. The company finalised its largest construction programme during the quarter and reached commercial operations for the solar plants in Brazil (Mendubim) and Pakistan (Sukkur). Together with the hybrid solar and battery storage plant Kenhardt in South Africa which started operating the previous quarter, these projects were the main drivers for solid revenue and EBITDA growth during the first quarter.

Power Production was 901 GWh in the quarter, up from 887 GWh during the same quarter last year on a proportionate basis, with revenues of NOK 1.06 billion (885 million). The contribution from new operating plants was the main driver for an EBITDA increase of 23% to NOK 870 million.

Scatec started construction of 333 megawatts (MW) of solar power at the Grootfontein plant in South Africa and the first phase of the solar complex in Botswana. These projects will generate development & construction (D&C) revenues of NOK 2.5 billion during the construction period with an estimated combined gross margin in line with our 8-10% guidance. The equity returns are exceeding Scatec's hurdle rate of 1.2x cost of equity. This demonstrates Scatec's commitment to add profitable growth to the company's portfolio.

D&C revenues for the quarter was NOK 152 million with a gross margin of 49% including a contingency release for Kenhardt. The underlying gross margin for the new projects under construction was 9%.

"In recent months, we finalised the largest construction programme in Scatec's history, and we celebrated the inauguration of our two largest plants to date: Mendubim in Brazil and Kenhardt in South Africa. We have commenced commercial operations at our solar plant in Pakistan and marked the official ceremony for the Mmadinare solar complex in Botswana. It fills me with immense pride to have been part of these milestones, witnessing firsthand how these projects drive the green transition and bring positive change to local communities and individuals' lives," says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

Maturing the pipeline is a priority for Scatec and we continue to seek value accretive opportunities in our markets to drive further growth. Some 93% of the pipeline is in our focus markets, and 5 GW is related to South Africa, where Scatec sees significant opportunities going forward. During the quarter Scatec launched the Lyra Energy platform in South Africa, with renowned local partners Stanlib and Standard Bank. Lyra is a platform that offers access to affordable and predictable utility-scale renewable energy to medium and large commercial and industrial (C&I) players, strengthening our position in South Africa. Last week, Scatec also signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with Statkraft in Brazil, enabling us to move forward with a 142 MW solar project and convert it into backlog.

The company extended its maturity profile through successful issuance of a NOK 1.75 billion 4-year senior unsecured green bond, with a subsequent buy-back of EUR 136 million of outstanding bonds, and extensions of the USD 150 million Green Term Loan and the USD 180 Revolving Credit Facility - all at attractive rates.

"2024 is off to a good start with EBITDA growth in the Power Production segment, new projects entering construction and pipeline and backlog projects maturing. We are committed to our self-funded, disciplined growth plan and I would like to thank our team for the fantastic achievements we have celebrated this quarter," concludes Pilskog.

First-quarter consolidated revenues and other income were NOK 1.28 billion (919 million), EBITDA NOK 1.02 billion (629 million) and the net loss was NOK 26 million (-98 million).

Outlook

The full year 2024 proportionate power production estimate is 4.2 - 4.6 TWh with a proportionate EBITDA estimate of NOK 3.75 - 4.05 billion, an increase of NOK 350 million. The increase is explained by, actual first quarter performance, currency exchange rates as per the end of first quarter 2024, and inclusion of the Services segment. The estimate reflects a normalisation to P50 production in the second half of 2024 in the Philippines from the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

