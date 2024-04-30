Velox Energy Materials Inc.: Appointment of Joint Corporate Secretary

Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV:VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") advises that Mr John Chou has been appointed joint Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms Silfia Morton remains as joint Corporate Secretary.

Mr Chou is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of professional experience, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of TSX and TSXV-listed companies. Mr Chou has extensive resource sector experience, having built or advised numerous mining and oil and gas companies with significant Latin American and international footprint. Mr Chou began his career at Deloitte where he earned his CPA, CA designation, and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer and President of Velox Energy Materials Inc, Simon Coyle.

