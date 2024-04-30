AVAX's FY23 results highlight the group's progress domestically as the market improved, more than offsetting the weaker international performance at the top-line and EBITDA level. Group revenue and reported, continuing PBT exceeded our forecasts by 13% and 28% at €453.5m and €16.7m, respectively (FY22 revenue and PBT of €402.7m and €18.5m). This is largely attributable to a much stronger than anticipated performance from the construction segment, achieving revenue of €427.8m (Edison forecast: €371.7m), up 14% y-o-y. Our forecasts are under review following the announcement.

