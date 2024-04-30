The first stage of Acen Australia's planned 720 MW New England Solar Farm in Australia is home to more than 6,000 sheep, which graze beneath the panels in a proof-of-concept agrivoltaics project. From pv magazine Australia On 2,000 hectares of grazing land near Uralla, in the Australian state of New South Wales, a mob of more than 6,000 merino and cross-breed sheep forage for six weeks at a time under the approximately 1 million panels deployed as part of the 400 MW first stage of Acen Australia's New England solar farm. The initial stage of the project, which is one of the largest operating ...

