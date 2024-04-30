Dedicated Berlin-based team brings enhanced support to European B2B SaaS customers

Merge, which provides unified APIs for B2B SaaS organizations to easily add hundreds of integrations to their products, has officially expanded to Europe with the establishment of its Berlin-based team. The expansion reinforces Merge's commitment to serving European customers' integration wants and needs effectively.

Data protection has been a top priority for European organizations since The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took effect in 2018. As a result, Merge remains steadfast in prioritizing investments in security, product infrastructure, and support to assist European companies with their product integration needs.

To ensure the highest standards of security and compliance, Merge maintains ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Additionally, Merge puts in place Data Processing Agreements (DPAs) with all customers, committing to processing data transfers in accordance with GDPR's Standard Contractual Clauses. Furthermore, Merge supports both multi-tenant and single-tenant environments, enabling customers to fully control where their end-user data is stored.

"We know how important it is for our European customers to securely and quickly offer customer-facing integrations, which is why we've prioritized building and enhancing our infrastructure, security-focused features, and Europe-based software integrations," said Shensi Ding, co-founder and CEO of Merge. "With our new team based in Berlin, we have even faster, dedicated support, providing our customers everything they need to securely and confidently use Merge."

Merge is proud to be trusted by hundreds of Europe-based companies, including Eloomi, Payhawk, Staffbase, Hofy, TravelPerk, Ledgy, and Causal. Today, 30% of Merge's customers are based in Europe, and these investments are aimed at better serving this market. Currently offering 200+ global integrations, Merge is focused on adding European providers as it continues to scale.

"Ledgy is being used by organizations in 45+ countries, and Merge has helped us along the way," said Armon Bättig, head of sales at Zürich-based Ledgy an equity management platform that uses Merge to power its HRIS integrations.

To learn more about Merge's integrations for GDPR-compliant companies, visit: www.merge.dev/eu

European companies can visit the Merge booth at Pendomonium's Mind the Product in London on June 20th, Berlin on June 27th, and at SaaStock in Dublin on October 14th

About Merge:

Merge is a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their apps. Merge's platform makes secure data access easy by offering unified APIs across key software categories, including HRIS, accounting, CRM, file storage, and more. By handling the full integration lifecycle, Merge empowers companies to close deals faster, reduce customer churn, and save engineering costs.

Merge is backed by Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Addition, and has received $75 million in funding. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and has offices in San Francisco, New York City and Berlin. For more information, visit Merge's website and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

