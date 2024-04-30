After nearly 50 years of marketing communications in the US, Bliss expands internationally

Insights-driven marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced its international expansion into the United Kingdom with the opening of a new London office to serve professional services, financial services, healthcare, tech and impact clients with a European presence. The expanded footprint is a natural evolution of the 50-year-old agency's more than 60% growth during the past five years resulting from a continued emphasis on innovation and best-in-class client service.

"As the second largest financial services hub in the world and a growing centre for healthcare innovation, London is a logical place for Bliss to deepen its presence and better support clients with an international footprint," said Cortney Stapleton, CEO of The Bliss Group. "We are excited to engage with new companies looking for creative ways to drive impact through insight while continuing to support our United States-based partners."

The Bliss Group's growth into UK and European markets is overseen by Senior Vice President Miles Hill, who has been with the agency for nearly ten years and recently returned to his native London. Hill's experience with international Fortune 500 clients and middle market leaders allows him to help brands navigate the complexities of multiple evolving media landscapes so they can break through the noise to inspire action and make an impact. The Bliss Group has also appointed Charlotte Chadwick as Associate Director to support the growth of the London office. Prior to joining Bliss, Chadwick founded and ran her own corporate communications consultancy supporting clients ranging from FTSE 100 organizations to fast-growth startups and has held several in-house roles for global professional services organizations.

UK companies can now access the same award-winning innovation, research and analytics, thought leadership and executive visibility, brand strategy, media relations, content development and digital marketing capabilities that The Bliss Group has become known for stateside. The agency will work with London-based members of other Next Practices Group firms to offer creative solutions and unlock growth for European companies.

To learn more about how Bliss can help your UK brand create impact through insight, contact Miles Hill at mhill@theblissgrp.com.

About The Bliss Group

The Bliss Group is a marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We discover the insights that bring change to life for organisations across the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional sectors. Our work is about building value that echoes in the minds of stakeholders and the marketplace. With each narrative and every strategy, we employ deep intelligence, rich industry experience and an unwavering commitment to excellence to transform brands into beacons of influence and impact. The Bliss Group is part of the Next Practices Group, a founder-driven network of firms with more than 260 team members from London to Los Angeles, working together to unlock organisations and their growth opportunities through creative solutions and emerging technologies. For more information, please visit www.theblissgrp.com.

