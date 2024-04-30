Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 10:06
144 Leser
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Moroccan Ambassador to Japan Visits NX Group Building

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. received a visit from H.E. Mr. Rachad Bouhlal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to Japan, at the NX Group Building on April 12.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202404199723-O1-rdr386lh

Photo
Center: Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202404199723/_prw_PI2fl_k4kcwx1M.jpg

The NX Group established Nippon Express Morocco SARLAU and Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU in July 2022 as local subsidiaries in Morocco, and has since been developing its air/ocean freight forwarding and logistics operations there with a particular focus on mobility-related industries. These two Group companies provide services to meet the logistics needs of a diversity of customers doing business in Morocco and neighboring countries.

Ambassador Bouhlal and two other guests were received on behalf of the Group by Senior Managing Executive Officer Tadahiro Furue and Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Otsuji. In the ensuing conversation, they discussed initiatives to develop logistics in Morocco and exchanged a wide range of opinions in a friendly atmosphere.

The NX Group will continue expanding its global network to provide high-quality logistics services to customers around the world.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202404199723-O1-l9TAwOAd.pdf

NX official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moroccan-ambassador-to-japan-visits-nx-group-building-302131034.html

