Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall - interim report, January-March 2024

Financial highlights, January-March 2024

Net sales decreased by 21% (21% excluding currency effects) to SEK 76,499 million (96,788)

Underlying operating profit increased by 45% to SEK 13,884 million (9,545)

Operating profit increased by 27% to SEK 20,755 million (16,332)

Profit for the period increased by 43% to SEK 16,879 million (11,818)

Business highlights, January-March 2024

Vattenfall completed the sale of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone in the UK, which accounted for a capital gain amounting to SEK 4.6 billion.

Completion of the offshore wind farm Vesterhav Nord in Denmark.

Vattenfall signed a long-term hydropower purchase agreement with Borealis contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The feasibility study on new nuclear is completed and results show good prerequisites for building new nuclear at Ringhals.

New long-term Power Purchase Agreements signed for solar projects in Germany.

Vattenfall has initiated the work to connect SSAB's electric arc furnace in Oxelösund to the electricity grid.

Events after the balance sheet day: Vattenfall has signed purchase agreement with BASF for 49% of Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

