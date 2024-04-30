VueReal Unveils Groundbreaking MicroLED Innovations Across Auto, Consumer Electronics, and AR/VR at Display Week 2024

Founder and CEO Dr. Reza Chaji Participates in Three Sessions to Help Define the Future of MicroLED Displays

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is thrilled to announce its significant presence at Display Week 2024, a testament to its unwavering commitment to the industry and pivotal role in driving innovation.

The event, scheduled for May 12-16 in San Jose, California, will serve as a platform for VueReal to showcase its pioneering MicroSolid Printing platform and its versatility in driving mass adoption of microLED displays and other micro-semiconductor devices across applications, including AR/VR, consumer electronics, and automotive.

VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform, a game-changer in the industry, tackles the primary challenge around the mass adoption of microLED displays: the efficient transfer of LEDs from wafer to backplane. Unlike conventional methods such as laser and pick-and-place, VueReal's patented process stands out for its ability to transfer millions of micrometer-sized LEDs with unmatched efficiency, scalability, and high yield, setting a new standard in the industry.

At Display Week 2024, VueReal sets the stage for a paradigm shift in display technology, unveiling an array of innovations poised to redefine the landscape of AR/VR, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

Immersive AR/VR Solutions : VueReal unveils a range of various AR/VR innovations, democratizing immersive experiences with accessible solutions. From versatile Head-Mounted Displays to premium, full-color AR/VR technology, VueReal is elevating the standard for immersive technologies, offering unmatched immersion, resolution, and energy efficiency.

: VueReal unveils a range of various AR/VR innovations, democratizing immersive experiences with accessible solutions. From versatile Head-Mounted Displays to premium, full-color AR/VR technology, VueReal is elevating the standard for immersive technologies, offering unmatched immersion, resolution, and energy efficiency. Consumer Electronics : VueReal is transforming the consumer electronics market with advancements across smartwatches, TVs, and the future of smartphones. Leveraging its breakthrough and proprietary LED transfer technology, VueReal introduces an optimized flip-chip microLED for displays, eliminating post-processing complexities and capital expenditure while delivering vibrant, power-efficient displays for smartwatches. VueReal's unique microLED TV solution based on its MicroSolid Printing platform also challenges conventional display technologies like LCD and OLED, offering uncompromising performance at competitive prices. VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform also paves the way for scalable smartphone displays, ushering in a new era of display innovation.

: VueReal is transforming the consumer electronics market with advancements across smartwatches, TVs, and the future of smartphones. Leveraging its breakthrough and proprietary LED transfer technology, VueReal introduces an optimized flip-chip microLED for displays, eliminating post-processing complexities and capital expenditure while delivering vibrant, power-efficient displays for smartwatches. VueReal's unique microLED TV solution based on its MicroSolid Printing platform also challenges conventional display technologies like LCD and OLED, offering uncompromising performance at competitive prices. VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform also paves the way for scalable smartphone displays, ushering in a new era of display innovation. Automotive: VueReal is driving automotive innovation forward with cutting-edge microLED displays and lighting solutions tailored to the demands of the modern vehicle. Empowering automakers with unparalleled reliability, brightness, and multifunctionality, VueReal's microLED technology redefines the driving experience.

"Auto manufacturers and consumer electronics companies are actively pursuing innovative solutions to usher in a new era of cost-effective, eco-conscious production for next-generation microLED displays, lighting solutions, and micro-semiconductor products that will shape our future," stated Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO of VueReal. "As we proudly participate in Display Week 2024, we look forward to showcasing our groundbreaking solutions and having the discussions that will help define the trajectory of our industry."

Visit VueReal at Display Week 2024

VueReal invites business leaders, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to explore its microLED displays and MicroSolid Printing technology at Display Week 2024.

Please visit VueReal in:

Booth #1644

Private demo room: Meeting room #39

I Zone #140/4: Demonstrating microLED displays for HMD

VueReal also provides complimentary access to the Exhibition with the following guest code: F6k8EU9. Additionally, CEO Reza Chaji will deliver several presentations, including:

Introduction to a Turnkey Platform for MicroLED Displays : Business Conference, Wednesday, May 13, 4:20 PM

: Business Conference, Wednesday, May 13, 4:20 PM MicroSolid Printing Platform: A Solution for Mass Market Adoption of MicroLED Displays : Exhibitor's Forum Session, Wednesday, May 15, 9-9:30 AM

: Exhibitor's Forum Session, Wednesday, May 15, 9-9:30 AM What Type of MicroLED: Flip Chip, Vertical, or Lateral? International Display Symposium, Friday, May 17, 11-11:20 AM

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for auto in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

