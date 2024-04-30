Reducing the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process for solar modules is key to making the technology truly sustainable. Huasun's streamlined heterojunction (HJT) production has led to the certification of its latest product as ultra-low-carbon solar. Solar generates zero-emissions energy, but concerns are rising regarding the environmental and resource impact of PV module production. In today's market, the focus has shifted to evaluating the overall carbon footprint of solar modules. This shift can be attributed to the increasingly apparent effects of climate change, coupled with concerns ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...