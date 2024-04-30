Dale Levitzke joins as Dr. Frank F. Craig, current CEO and co-founder, announces his retirement after leading the Company for 14 years

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the appointment of Dale Levitzke as CEO with immediate effect, as Dr. Frank F. Craig, current CEO and co-founder, announces his retirement.

Dale joins Sphere Fluidics with over 25 years' experience in the life science tools, biopharma, and biotechnology industries, where he has built a strong track record in successfully driving innovation, commercial growth, and IPO strategies. In his role as CEO, Dale will shape Sphere Fluidics' future commercial business and progress the Company's continued global expansion strategy to reach new customers and create value for shareholders.

Throughout his career, Dale has focused on supporting early-stage and VC-backed pioneering tools companies and steering them towards global market success. Before joining Sphere Fluidics, he was Senior VP of Global Sales and Support at Vizgen and in this role established a global commercial infrastructure and rapidly scaled the Company's operations. Prior to this, as VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Dropworks Inc., Dale's contributions were instrumental in developing an integrated Digital Droplet PCR platform, and his strategic leadership culminated in the Company's acquisition by Bio-Rad for $125 million. He has also held key senior positions leading commercial expansion at NanoString Technologies, Illumina Inc., and Helixis Inc. Dale holds a BSc (Hons) in Molecular Biology and Genetics from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

Dr. Frank F. Craig co-founded Sphere Fluidics, alongside Professor Chris Abell and Professor Wilhelm Huck, before becoming CEO in 2010. In this time, he has led the commercialization of novel products and R&D services that leverage the Company's proprietary picodroplet technology, and uniquely established it within the life science tools industry to address a growing portfolio of markets, including biologics discovery, cell therapy and synthetic biology. Sphere Fluidics has a proven track record of over 400 international customers, including collaborations with seven of the world's Top 10 pharma companies, over £40 million in investment (from prestigious angel and VC funds), and a portfolio of 135 international patents. The Company has been well positioned to drive this next phase of commercial development forward.

Dale Levitzke, incoming CEO, Sphere Fluidics, added: "Sphere Fluidics' picodroplet technology and microfluidics platforms are transforming single cell analysis and isolation capabilities, bringing new possibilities to biopharmaceutical research and development. I'd like to thank Frank for his commitment to growing a company that prides itself on delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. I look forward to joining the team to continue to lead and drive its ambitious plans for commercial growth, international expansion, and eventual exit."

Dr. Frank F. Craig, departing CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commented: "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Sphere Fluidics for over 14 years and I am delighted to pass the baton onto Dale as he takes over as CEO. His experience of driving innovation and commercial success will be pivotal to advancing Sphere Fluidics' ambitious strategic vision and plans for commercial growth."

