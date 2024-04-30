Adler Allan is the UK's leading environmental risk reduction specialist, providing preventative maintenance services and emergency response solutions.

Sun European continues to demonstrate their strong buy build capabilities in the services sector.

An affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP ("Sun European Partners" or "Sun European"), today announces that it has agreed to sell Adler Allan (or the "Company") a leading UK environmental risk reduction specialist to the private equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives (or "Goldman Sachs"). The sale is conditional on receipt of customary anti-trust and NSIA approvals and is expected to close in the next couple of months.

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Harrogate, Adler Allan is the leading UK environmental risk reduction specialist operating across three core divisions: Environmental Services, Energy Services, and Water Services. Adler Allan is the only player in the UK of scale with the most sophisticated service offering and professionalised go to market approach, providing unique nationwide coverage and serving 2,500+ customers.

Adler Allan was acquired by an affiliate of Sun European in November 2020. Following the acquisition, Sun European worked with Adler Allan's leadership team to accelerate growth and value creation by completing nine strategic add-ons, bolstering the management team, demonstrating the ability to cross-sell services into the existing customer base, and diversifying the business away from hydrocarbons and into renewable energy services. In addition, Adler Allan created a new Water Division which is helping to address the major water and wastewater related challenges in the UK.

Alexander Wyndham, Managing Director at Sun European Partners, said: "It was a pleasure working alongside Bob, Henrik, and the whole Adler Allan team. We were able to draw on our strong buy build expertise and operational experience to drive growth and innovation. We look forward to watching them continue their growth trajectory with their new investor. We'd like to thank them for all their hard work and wish them all the success for the future."

Henrik Pedersen, CEO at Adler Allan, said: Our partnership with the Sun European team has been a great success. Our shared values and focus on high quality service has enabled Adler Allan to continue to strengthen its leading position in the environmental risk management market. We look forward to our partnership with the Goldman Sachs team and a new growth phase for Adler Allan.

Jose Barreto and Mihir Lal from the Private Equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, commented: "Adler Allan has a 100-year heritage in supporting operators of critical infrastructure assets with their most complex environmental challenges including pollution, climate change, sustainability and preventing environmental harm. We have been impressed with the Company's leading reputation for high service quality, deep technical expertise, and the breadth of their service offering. We are delighted to partner with the Adler Allan team and look forward to accelerating the company's growth trajectory. We see tremendous value creation opportunity for the business via our platform both organically, and through a targeted acquisition strategy both in the UK and overseas with a continued focus on sustainability, climate transition, and water."

Sun European was advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey (M&A), OC&C (Commercial), KPMG (Financial Tax), Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP (Legal) and Park Place (Management). Goldman Sachs was advised on the transaction by Linklaters (Legal), EY Parthenon (Commercial), and KPMG (Financial Tax).

Sun European Partners, LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Sun European Partners is a trusted partner that is recognised for its investment and operational experience, including particular expertise in the services, industrials distribution and food consumer sectors. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European Partners have invested in more than 540 companies worldwide across a broad range of industries and transaction structures with turnover of approximately €40 billion. Sun European Partners has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and New York. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Adler Allanprovide market leading environmental risk reduction through preventative and responsive solutions, offering an expert 24-7 service to its customers. Adler Allan's customers include multinational blue-chip organisations across a wide range of sectors both private and public. Adler Allan give its customers peace of mind in detecting and identifying the environmental risks posed to their business. Its broad range of risk mitigation products and services keep businesses strong, reducing the prospect of litigation, costly fines and bad publicity, as well as reducing the threat to the environment. In a world where the environment and legislation are in constant flux, Adler Allan also provides emergency response in a variety of settings. Learn more about Adler Allan https://www.adlerandallan.co.uk/

Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2023. Established in 1986, Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $75 billion since inception. The business combines a global network of relationships, unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios. Follow us on LinkedIn.

