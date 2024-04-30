Edison Investment Research Limited

The Merchants Trust (MRCH): Celebrating its 135th anniversary



London, UK, 30 April 2024 Edison issues update on The Merchants Trust (MRCH): Celebrating its 135th anniversary The Merchants Trust's (MRCH's) manager, Simon Gergel at Allianz Global investors, is very excited about the number of reasonably priced opportunities available in the UK market. Also, good income generation from the trust's portfolio of high-quality companies with robust fundamentals enabled MRCH to record another consecutive dividend increase in FY24; it now has a 42-year track record. The trust's attractive 5.1% dividend yield is one of the highest in the 19-strong AIC UK Equity Income sector and its NAV total return over the last three, five and 10 years is superior versus the peers with a higher yield. MRCH could be seen as a good income play in a scenario of improving investor sentiment towards UK companies, which Gergel envisages given the more stable political environment (as the two main political parties' policies are now less divergent) and signs of improvement in the UK economy. Despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, which has seen many investment companies trading at wider discounts than their historical averages, demand for MRCH's shares has remained relatively robust. The trust regularly traded at a premium during FY24, allowing the board to issue shares from treasury. MRCH's share base increased by c 5.8% raising c £46.0m. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: As a content-led investor-relations business, Edison helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders. Edison's integrated investor relations solution combines expert analyst content, digital targeting and active investor engagement. This drives liquidity and valuations by building bigger, better informed and more engaged investor audiences globally. Edison has a proven history of increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients. Edison's content can be viewed by all investors, anywhere in the world. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv



