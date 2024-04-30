Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna renews share repurchase program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of Fortuna's normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.



Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The share repurchase program starts on May 2, 2024 and will expire on the earlier of:

May 1, 2025; one calendar year after the renewal of the share repurchase program;

the date Fortuna acquires the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB; or

the date Fortuna otherwise determines not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB.



Fortuna believes that from time to time, its common shares trade at market prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board of Directors of Fortuna believes that the repurchase of common shares for cancellation would be an appropriate use of corporate funds. Pursuant to the NCIB, Fortuna is permitted to repurchase up to 15,287,201 common shares, being five percent of its outstanding 305,744,039 common shares as of April 26, 2024. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by Fortuna based on a number of factors, including Fortuna's financial performance and flexibility in the context of its financial guardrails, the availability of discretionary cash flow, and capital funding requirements.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange's normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Fortuna's common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Fortuna will limit daily purchases of common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent, representing 158,239 common shares, of the six-month average daily trading volume of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing 632,957 common shares, during any trading day.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws.

In connection with the NCIB, Fortuna has entered into a share repurchase plan with a broker, which will enable the broker to purchase common shares on behalf of Fortuna through the open market in accordance with instructions from management, provided that Fortuna is not in possession of any material non-public information or subject to any black-out periods at such time.

Fortuna's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 14,534,581 common shares expires on May 1, 2024. As of April 26, 2024, Fortuna repurchased an aggregate of 1,030,375 common shares on the open market through the facilities of the NYSE at a weighted-average price of US$3.4207 per common share, excluding brokerage fees. The repurchased common shares were subsequently cancelled.

A copy of Fortuna's notice filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange may be obtained by any shareholder without charge, by contacting Fortuna's Investor Relations department at info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com).

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

