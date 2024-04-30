Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Denmark joins forces with Pragmatic Play

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark is excited to announce that it is hosting games from influential online casino provider Pragmatic Play.



Pragmatic Play has won numerous awards that showcase its commitment to an excellent gaming experience. In 2023, the supplier won dozens of industry accolades, including Slot Provider of the Year at the International Gaming Awards, Casino Software Supplier at the EGR B2B Awards, and Casino/Slots Developer at the SBC Awards.

An award-winning selection of, can now be accessed by NetBet Denmark players, along with the latest releases and popular Live Casino titles such as Blackjack, Baccarat and Mega Roulette.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "It's a testament to Pragmatic Play's abilities that they have won so many awards. These showcase their commitment to provide players with an enjoyable experience, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial and enjoyable relationship."

NetBet players can explore the thrilling new titles from Pragmatic Play by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk/

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.