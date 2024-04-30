Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.4 million, compared to $3.2 million in the preceding quarter, and compared to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter;

Gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 61.3%, compared to 60.3% in the preceding quarter, and compared to 63.4% in the prior year quarter;

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, GAAP net loss was ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per share, compared with GAAP net loss of ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per share in the preceding quarter, and compared with GAAP net loss of ($0.1) million, or ($0.01) per share in the prior year quarter;

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was ($0.07) million, or ($0.00) per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per share, and compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 diluted EPS in the prior year quarter.

Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO, commented, "We view this quarter as a pivotal moment in Altigen's business transformation. Our expenses are on a downward trajectory, and our new solutions are transitioning into the launch and monetization phases. Although there's still a lot of work to be done, the business is progressing in the right direction."

Select Financial Metrics (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

2Q24 Fiscal

1Q24 Change Fiscal

2Q24 Fiscal

2Q23 Change Total Revenue $ 3,360 $ 3,240 3.7 % $ 3,360 $ 3,373 -0.4 % Cloud Services 1,817 1,890 -3.9 % 1,817 1,894 -4.1 % Services an Other 1,183 996 18.8 % 1,183 1,028 15.1 % Legacy Products 360 354 1.7 % 360 451 -20.2 % Software Assurance 340 342 -0.6 % 340 390 -12.8 % Perpetual Software License 20 12 66.7 % 20 61 -67.2 % GAAP Operating Loss $ (241 ) $ (343 ) nm $ (241 ) $ (131 ) nm Operating Margin -7.2 % -10.6 % -7.2 % -3.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (225 ) $ (330 ) nm $ (225 ) $ (101 ) nm Non-GAAP Operating Margin -6.7 % -10.2 % -6.7 % -3.0 % GAAP Net Loss $ (236 ) $ (346 ) nm $ (236 ) $ (140 ) nm GAAP Loss Per Share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) nm $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) nm Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ (72 ) $ (156 ) nm $ (72 ) $ 95 -175.8 % Non-GAAP Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) nm $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 -185.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (67 ) $ (159 ) nm $ (67 ) $ 95 -170.5 % Cash Flow from Operations $ (294 ) $ (498 ) nm $ (294 ) $ 560 nm

Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q23 Fiscal

2Q23 Fiscal

3Q23 Fiscal

4Q23 Fiscal

1Q24 Fiscal

2Q24 FY2023 FY2024 Total Revenue $ 3,460 $ 3,373 $ 3,366 $ 3,482 $ 3,240 $ 3,360 $ 13,681 $ 6,600 Cloud Services 1,822 1,894 1,957 1,983 1,890 1,817 7,656 3,707 Services and Other 1,174 1,028 999 1,100 996 1,183 4,301 2,179 Legacy Products 464 451 410 399 354 360 1,724 714 Software Assurance 424 390 384 353 342 340 1,551 682 Perpetual Software License 40 61 26 46 12 20 173 32 GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (188 ) $ (131 ) $ (147 ) $ 30 $ (343 ) $ (241 ) $ (436 ) $ (584 ) Operating Margin -5.4 % -3.9 % -4.4 % 0.9 % -10.6 % -7.2 % -3.2 % -8.8 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (156 ) $ (101 ) $ (118 ) $ 58 $ (330 ) $ (225 ) $ (317 ) $ (555 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin -4.5 % -3.0 % -3.5 % 1.7 % -10.2 % -6.7 % -2.3 % -8.4 % GAAP Net Loss $ (187 ) $ (140 ) $ (183 ) $ (2,813 ) $ (346 ) $ (236 ) $ (3,323 ) $ (582 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ 44 $ 95 $ 40 $ 145 $ (156 ) $ (72 ) $ 324 $ (228 ) Non-GAAP Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44 $ 95 $ 4 $ 109 $ (159 ) $ (67 ) $ 252 $ (226 )



Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #235719. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com . To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #50498. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to drive business growth in fiscal 2024 and beyond, our ability to effectively sustain and manage future expenses and achieve future profitability. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,624 $ 2,641 Accounts receivable, net 1,890 1,495 Other current assets 361 236 Total current assets 3,875 4,372

Property and equipment, net 1 3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 237 301 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,476 1,568 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,209 1,215 Deferred tax asset 3,737 3,737 Other long-term assets 12 - Total assets $ 13,272 $ 13,921

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 118 $ 58 Accrued compensation and benefits 371 417 Accrued expenses 435 455 Deferred consideration - current 522 510 Operating lease liabilities - current 173 324 Deferred revenue - current 433 477 Total current liabilities 2,052 2,241 Deferred consideration - long-term 214 208 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 74 - Deferred revenue - long-term 148 134 Total liabilities 2,488 2,583

Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,161 73,133 Accumulated deficit (60,836 ) (60,254 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,784 11,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,272 $ 13,921



ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (582 ) $ (327 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2 2 Amortization of intangible assets 92 92 Amortization of capitalized software 232 303 Stock-based compensation 28 61 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (395 ) 275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (125 ) (94 ) Other long-term assets (12 ) 12 Accounts payable 60 (5 ) Accrued expenses (62 ) 188 Deferred revenue (29 ) (114 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (791 ) 393 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (226 ) (285 ) Net cash used in investing activities (226 ) (285 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock - 36 Net cash provided by financing activities - 36 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,017 ) 144 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,641 3,232 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,624 $ 3,376



ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 3,360 $ 3,373 $ 6,600 $ 6,833 Gross profit 2,061 2,140 4,015 4,348 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,202 1,299 2,438 2,550 Selling, general & administrative 1,100 972 2,161 2,116 Operating loss (241 ) (131 ) (584 ) (318 ) Other income/(expense), net 5 - 2 - Net loss before provision for income taxes (236 ) (131 ) (582 ) (318 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - (9 ) - (9 ) Net loss $ (236 ) $ (140 ) $ (582 ) $ (327 )

Per share data: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,367 24,919 24,294 Diluted 24,919 24,367 24,919 24,294



ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,061 $ 2,140 $ 4,015 $ 4,348 Amortization of capitalized software 91 136 209 273 Acquisition related expenses 40 40 80 80 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,192 $ 2,316 $ 4,304 $ 4,701

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,302 $ 2,271 $ 4,599 $ 4,666 Depreciation and amortization 1 1 2 2 Amortization of capitalized software 11 14 23 30 Amortization of intangible assets 6 6 12 12 Stock-based compensation 16 30 28 61 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,268 $ 2,220 $ 4,534 $ 4,561

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net loss $ (236 ) $ (140 ) $ (582 ) $ (327 ) Depreciation and amortization 1 1 2 2 Amortization of capitalized software 102 150 232 303 Amortization of intangible assets 46 46 92 92 Stock-based compensation 16 30 28 61 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - 9 - 9 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (71 ) $ 96 $ (228 ) $ 140

Per share data: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,367 24,919 24,294 Diluted 24,919 25,497 24,919 25,574



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com