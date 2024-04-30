The government of the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia has outlined new requirements to authorize agrivoltaic power generation on agricultural land. From pv magazine Spain The Department of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda (DACC) of the autonomous region of Catalonia in Spain has released new guidelines for the deployment of agrivoltaic facilities. This is the first official definition of agrivoltaics in Spain, but there is still no national consensus to define it, like in Germany, France and Italy. "Agrivoltaics is a hybrid system that combines agriculture and electricity in the same ...

