Godox Launches Magic XT1: A Next-Gen 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System Make You Believe in Magic

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godox, a lighting equipment expert and innovator of gears for photographers and videographers, proudly presents a brand new 2.4GHz wireless microphone system Magic XT1. It is a Next-Gen 2.4GHz wireless microphone system revolutionized with a charging-in-RX design that breaks away from the traditional charging case. Featuring an OLED touchscreen, safety track backup & superior audio performance, it offers you a premium experience like never before.

A Receiver Also Charging Case

Using an unparalleled 2+1=1 design language, Magic XT1 presents a groundbreaking new appearance with a transmitter-in-receiver structure for both TXs charging & storage in one RX, delivering magical portability for interview, livestream, outdoor shooting and more.

Premium Acoustic Build

Crafted with top-notch acoustic technology, Magic XT1 boasts premium microphone components delivering impressive 48kHz/24bit Hi-Res audio with a 70dB SNR and a Max. 115dB SPL.

Mono/Stereo/Safety Track

Magic XT1 provides 3 recording modes - Mono/Stereo/-6dB Safety Track, presenting high-quality audio capture and added security for various applications.

Customizable Touchscreen Interface

Magic XT1 is engineered with an intuitive OLED touchscreen & buttons as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for effortlessly fine-tuning and real-time monitoring in every recording scenario.

UAC Support - For Desktop Recording

Supported by the USB Audio Class (UAC) standards, Magic XT1 enables users to get Instant digital audio connectivity to the desktop and create via a single Type-C cable.

Pro Audio Treatment

The system offers powerful custom settings, including 1-click dynamic noise reduction (DNR), 150Hz low-cut filter, and 10-level volume adjustment for precise tuning of each microphone.

Max. 200M LOS Range

Constructed with a high-gain 2.4GHz antenna, Magic XT1 can achieve up to 200m line-of-sight transmission distance, letting you stay connected even in challenging scenarios.

Tiny & Portable Design

The Magic XT1 comes with two 8g ultra-small TXs discretely housing within the RX unit. Simply wear the mic using the included magnet or back clip attached to your clothing for the best recording.

About Godox

Founded in 1993 as a high-tech manufacturing facility specializing in lighting and audio equipment, Godox has now become a lighting equipment expert and innovator of gears for photographers, videographers and more. Driven by the mission of offering great lighting and audio solutions, Godox has been always pushing the boundaries of technology, and constantly bringing professional products to the industries.

