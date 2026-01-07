Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, today announced the launch of new ClickShare Hub room system bundles, developed in partnership with Sennheiser and officially certified for Microsoft Teams.

This certification highlights Barco and Microsoft's shared commitment to delivering advanced meeting room solutions. As one of the first wireless room systems built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the certified bundles pair ClickShare Hub Core with Sennheiser's TeamConnect Bar S, optimized for small meeting rooms, and ClickShare Hub Pro with TeamConnect Bar M, tailored for medium-sized spaces. Together, they set a new benchmark for flexibility, simplicity, and performance in hybrid collaboration.

Leveraging the capabilities of MDEP, these bundles ensure enterprise-grade security and compliance. The next-gen ClickShare Button makes sharing content effortless in any meeting scenario, whether you're joining a hybrid call or presenting in-room. Employees and guests alike can share content to the meeting room display in seconds, with no hassle. These modular room system bundles combine Barco's wireless conferencing and presentation technology with Sennheiser's advanced audio and video capabilities.

This milestone marks a significant step in Barco's strategy to expand from bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions to fully integrated room systems for hybrid collaboration. It positions ClickShare as a trusted solution for secure, scalable, and user-centric meeting experiences giving organizations the confidence to standardize their collaboration spaces with certified, future-ready technology.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams certification for our first wireless room system bundles is a strategic milestone for Barco," said Jan van Houtte, Executive Vice President Meeting Experiences at Barco. "It strengthens ClickShare's role in enabling seamless and inclusive collaboration experiences giving users confidence that their meetings will run smoothly, securely, and without complexity."

"The certification for Teams Rooms of the Barco wireless room bundles marks an expansion into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem with flexible, intelligent room systems," said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement at Microsoft. "We value partners like Barco who share our vision for inclusive, secure, and seamless collaboration across the modern workplace, and are excited for customers choosing ClickShare to experience Teams Rooms."

"We're delighted to reach this milestone with Barco," said Charlie Jones, Senior Partner Relations Manager at Sennheiser. "By combining our 80 years of audio expertise with Barco's award-winning ClickShare collaboration platform, we're helping organizations create meeting spaces where communication feels natural and effortless. The certification of these bundles reinforces the reliability and performance that customers expect from both Barco and Sennheiser."

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

