NetJets announces multiyear partnership with The R&A

TROON, Scotland, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetJets, the global leader in private aviation, has announced its exclusive partnership with The R&A as its Official Private Jet Provider for The Open. The multiyear agreement allows NetJets to extend invitations to the prestigious event to their Owners - the individuals and businesses who are clients of NetJets' private jet ownership model.

NetJets has long-standing ties to golf, and the new partnership strengthens that commitment to the sport in Europe. It will commence ahead of The Open taking place at Royal Troon, Scotland, from 14-21 July. This partnership reinforces NetJets as the leading jet provider for exclusive golf experiences - granting Owners unparalleled access to the world's most prestigious sports tournaments.

Patrick Gallagher, President of Sales, Marketing & Service, commented: "We are committed to maintaining the highest standard in travel for the world's top performing golfers, and the partnership between NetJets and The R&A allows us to facilitate this further. Moreover, this partnership will allow NetJets to strengthen the offering for our Owners by offering access to some of the most exclusive events worldwide; one of the many benefits our Owners will get from flying with NetJets. A brand rich in history such as The R&A aligns with the impeccable reputation NetJets has, cementing that this partnership is the perfect fit."

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: "NetJets has a renowned reputation worldwide for its leadership in aviation and its long-standing support for golf aligns with our own vision of ensuring that the sport continues to thrive now and in the future. We look forward to working with NetJets as we begin a new partnership that will deliver value to players competing in The Open."

Over 50 professional golfers choose NetJets year after year - including eight of the last 10 Open champions. Supporting these players is just one more example of how the industry leader exemplifies its commitment to the sport. Globally recognised for its revolutionary shared ownership business model, NetJets' strong reputation spans more than 60 years and has reshaped how people fly private. NetJets proudly maintain and operate over 1,000 aircraft, grants access to more than 5,000 airports and employs over 8,300 private aviation professionals to deliver outstanding service.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting - and exceeding - industry standards for over 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. NetJets' portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners and QS Security, offers a variety of customisable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services and specialised security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world's most discerning travellers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

About The Open

The 152nd Open will be played at Royal Troon from 14-21 July 2024.

The Open is golf's original championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport's most international major championship with qualifying events on every continent. For one week each year, the pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy is the focus of the sporting world, followed globally by millions of fans.

Staged by The R&A, The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of around £100 million to its host region, while the Championship's commercial success supports the development of the game, worldwide.

