Grafted Polyolefins Market worth $2.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Grafted Polyolefins Market by Type (Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE, Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP, Maleic Anhydride Grafted EVA), Application (Adhesion Promotion, Impact Modification, Compatibilization, Bonding), End-Use Industry - Global Forecast 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 2.3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The grafted polyolefins market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by diverse opportunities across industries such as increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in industries like as automotive, packaging, and construction, where grafted polyolefins provide improved adhesion, durability, and chemical resistance. Furthermore, the increased awareness of environmental sustainability encourages the use of grafted polyolefins because of their capacity to reduce material consumption and increase product lifespan.

Packaging, by end-use, is expected to be the most significant Grafted polyolefins Market segment during the forecast period.

Packaging has emerged as the fastest-growing end-use industry in the grafted polyolefins market due to It's growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions due to strict legislation and consumer awareness of the environment. For environmentally friendly packaging applications, grafted polyolefins are a great choice because of their improved durability, moisture resistance, and recyclability. Packaging materials are in high demand because to the growing e-commerce industry, which is driven by its accessibility and ease. Grafted polyolefins suit a wide range of packaging requirements in a variety of sectors thanks to their outstanding compatibility with rigid containers, flexible films, and protective coatings.

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Grafted polyolefins Market segment, by type, during the forecast period.

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP type is experiencing rapid growth in the grafted polyolefins market, emerging as the fastest-growing material, Maleic anhydride is co-polymerized onto polypropylene chains during the grafting process, which improves the material's adhesive qualities and compatibility with polar substrates. Because of this property, maleic anhydride grafted polypropylene (PP) is widely sought after in sectors like construction, automotive, and packaging where performance depends on the material's ability to adhere to a variety of substrates. Additionally, when compared to its unmodified counterpart, maleic anhydride grafted polypropylene (PP) exhibits improved mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, hence broadening its range of applications. The increasing need for strong, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly materials in industries such as flexible packaging and automobile lightweighting propels the use of maleic anhydride-grafted polypropylene.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Grafted polyolefins Market, by region, during the forecast period.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the grafted polyolefins market due to a confluence of factors propelling demand across diverse industries. The region's rapid technological advancements, particularly in the automotive, textiles sectors, drive the need for specialized grafted polyolefins. North America's emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations stimulates the use of environmentally friendly materials such as grafted polyolefins, which are recyclable and have a lower environmental impact than traditional alternatives. Furthermore, technological developments and innovations in grafting procedures help to grow the market by improving material qualities and expanding application possibilities.

Melt grafting is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Grafted polyolefins Market segment, by processing technology, during the forecast period.

Melt grafting technology is experiencing rapid growth in the grafted polyolefins market, emerging as the fastest-growing processing technology, due to its efficiency and effectiveness in improving polymer characteristics. This method includes chemically connecting polymer side chains to the main polymer chain via covalent bonds, resulting in better rheological qualities, hydrophilicity, and other desirable traits. Melt grafting is a simple and cost-effective approach for altering polymers, allowing the development of tailored materials with specified properties suitable for a variety of applications. The technique takes only one step, making it a quick way to improve polymer performance. Furthermore, the ability to graft different monomers simultaneously or sequentially increases melt grafting's versatility and customization possibilities, making it a top choice for academics and enterprises looking to optimize polymer properties rapidly and effectively.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Grafted polyolefins Market. These Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd.(China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.(USA), Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Ltd.(Japan), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Borealis AG (Austria), SI Group, Inc.(US), Dow (US), COACE (China), and others.

