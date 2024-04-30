Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 15 th in Las Vegas, NV.

in Las Vegas, NV. J.P. Morgan Biotech Virtual Call Series: Zymeworks' management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on May 15th at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Director, Investor Relations

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications





