DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 30-Apr-2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/ finanzberichte-und-praesentationen-2023 Language: English Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/reports-and-presentations-2023 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews Sequence No.: 318887 EQS News ID: 1893033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)