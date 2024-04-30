Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Xetra
30.04.24
13:33 Uhr
6,788 Euro
-0,030
-0,44 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Prime Standard
30.04.2024 | 12:16
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
30-Apr-2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/ 
finanzberichte-und-praesentationen-2023 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/reports-and-presentations-2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:  318887 
EQS News ID:  1893033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

