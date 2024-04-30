Xtant Medical, Inc.: Xtant Medical Announces Launch of SimpliGraft and SimpliMax for Chronic and Acute Wounds

BELGRADE, Mont., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of two amniotic membrane allografts, SimpliGraft and SimpliMax.

"The launches of SimpliGraft and SimpliMax highlights the strength of our newly revitalized Research and Development team," said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. "We expect our new product launches and robust product pipeline will position Xtant as a leader and innovator in the field of advanced biologic therapies."

SimpliGraft and SimpliMax are dehydrated, terminally irradiated, single and dual-layer amniotic membrane sheets intended to serve as a barrier and provide protective coverage from the surrounding environment when topically applied to chronic and acute wounds. The products are manufactured at Xtant's state-of-the-art center for biologics processing in Belgrade, Montana.

Xtant intends to market these two new products through its nationwide distribution network of independent agents as well as adjacent market segments through original equipment manufacturer relationships. This launch is a testament to Xtant's advancements in bio-manufacturing and marks its entry into the wound care market.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spinBe, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "intends," "expects,'' "anticipates,'' "plans,'' "believes,'' "estimates,'' "continue," "future," "will,'' similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's expectations regarding the commercial launch and success of its new SimpliGraft and SimpliMax products. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company's future operating results and financial performance; its ability to increase or maintain revenue; risks associated with its recent acquisitions and the integration of those businesses; anticipated shortages of stem cells which will adversely affect future revenues; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company's dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of COVID-19, labor and hospital staffing shortages on the Company's business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company's ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary factors and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company's financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; risks associated with the Company's clinical trials; international risks; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2024. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN Partners

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com