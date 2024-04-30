Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Akcine prekybos bendrove "APRANGA" (hereinafter the "Company") shareholders held on 30 April 2024 has resolved the following:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2023.

Resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2023, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

Resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2023.

Resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2023.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2023.

Resolution:

Approve the Company's profit allocation for the year 2023 (Annex 1).

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Resolution:

5.1. To elect UAB "ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC" as Akcine prekybos bendrove "APRANGA" firm of auditors for the year 2024.

5.2. To set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2024 - not more than EUR 75 000 (seventy-five thousand euros) plus VAT.

5.3. To authorize the Company's General Manager to sign the audit services agreement with the firm of auditors.

6. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company and authorization to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association.

Resolution:

6.1. To amend the Articles of Association of the Company and to approve a new version of the Articles of Association (Annex 2).

6.2. To authorize the General Manager of the Company or another person duly authorized by him to sign the new version of the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this decision.

ENCLOSED:

Annex No. 1. Company's profit allocation for the year 2023.

Annex No. 2. Articles of Association APB Apranga (new wording).

Gabrielius Morkunas

Apranga Group Acting General Manager

+370 5 2390843