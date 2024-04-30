Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P93Z | ISIN: US50202M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: L87A
Tradegate
30.04.24
12:24 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,59 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LI AUTO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LI AUTO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,90025,10013:56
24,90025,10013:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 12:12
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Li Auto Inc. Announces Completion of the Put Right Offer for Its 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

BEIJING, China, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it has completed its previously announced put right offer relating to its 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP No. 50202M AB8) (the "Notes"). The put right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Based on the information from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as paying agent for the Notes, no Notes were surrendered for repurchase pursuant to holders' put right prior to the expiration of the put right offer. Following the Expiration Date, US$862,500,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the Indenture and the Notes.

Materials filed with the SEC will be available electronically without charge at the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained without charge at the Company's website, https://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (??????, ??????). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
+86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com


Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.