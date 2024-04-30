Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 30 April 2024:

1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor's Report.

Information heard.

2. Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2023.

The Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2023 approved by the Board heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2023 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2023.

To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor's Report.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

Amount (Euros) Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year



14,197,038 Dividends paid - Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year (2,278,981) Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement 212,643 Transfers from reserves - Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss)



- Total profit (loss) available for appropriation 12,130,700 a part of profit to the legal reserve - a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - a part of profit to other reserve - a part of profit for dividend paying - a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes



- Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year



12,130,700

5. Election of the members to the audit committee of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Lina Rageliene.

6. Election of the member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

6.1. To elect Gintautas Mazeika (born in 1967) as a member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB from 30 April 2023. Education - Finance and Business administration (EMBA). Participation in activities of other companies - PRO BRO Group UAB, Svaros broliai UAB - an independent member of the Board, Sypsenos akademija UAB - the Chairman, Mazeika ir partneriai UAB - the Managing Partner.

6.2. To determine a monthly remuneration in the amount of 3300 Euros for the activities of the Board Member.

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

