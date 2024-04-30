OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Q1 results exceeded our expectations, and we are increasing the high end of our full year targets," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "We continue to see strength in the Bank segment, particularly in our Real-Time Payments and Fraud Management solutions, which both grew more than 20% in the quarter. Overall, we are pleased to have delivered on our commitments in the quarter, with strong results across key financial metrics, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and operating cash flow generation. Looking forward, our pipeline continues to strengthen, we are focused on the execution of our strategy, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunities in front of us."
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
In Q1 2024, revenue was $316 million, up 9% from Q1 2023. Recurring revenue of $264 million represented 83% of total revenue in the quarter. Net loss was $8 million versus $32 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 was $48 million, up 93% from Q1 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in Q1 2024 was $123 million, up 208% from Q1 2023.
- Bank segment revenue increased 20% in Q1 2024, with Fraud Management and Real Time Payment products growing 23% and 28%, respectively. Bank segment adjusted EBITDA grew 69% versus Q1 2023.
- Merchant segment revenue grew 3% in Q1 2024 and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 63%, versus Q1 2023.
- Biller segment revenue increased 5% in Q1 2024 and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 4% versus Q1 2023.
ACI ended Q1 2024 with $183 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.0x. The company repurchased 2 million shares for approximately $63 million in capital in Q1 2024 and to date in Q2 2024 has repurchased an additional 1 million shares. At the end of the quarter, the company had approximately $109 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.
RAISING 2024 GUIDANCE RANGE
For the full year of 2024, we are raising the top end of our guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect revenue to be in the range of $1.547 billion to $1.581 billion, up from the range of $1.547 billion to $1.576 billion. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $418 million to $433 million, up from the range of $418 million to $428 million. For Q2 2024, we expect revenue to be between $345 million and $355 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $70 million.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
183,393
$
164,239
Receivables, net of allowances
345,125
452,337
Settlement assets
700,733
723,039
Prepaid expenses
34,416
31,479
Other current assets
34,935
35,551
Total current assets
1,298,602
1,406,645
Noncurrent assets
Accrued receivables, net
290,186
313,983
Property and equipment, net
36,924
37,856
Operating lease right-of-use assets
33,153
34,338
Software, net
112,368
108,418
Goodwill
1,226,026
1,226,026
Intangible assets, net
186,782
195,646
Deferred income taxes, net
56,017
58,499
Other noncurrent assets
60,143
63,328
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,300,201
$
3,444,739
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
44,292
$
45,964
Settlement liabilities
699,804
721,164
Employee compensation
26,938
53,892
Current portion of long-term debt
34,875
74,405
Deferred revenue
77,147
59,580
Other current liabilities
65,764
82,244
Total current liabilities
948,820
1,037,249
Noncurrent liabilities
Deferred revenue
20,117
24,780
Long-term debt
981,851
963,599
Deferred income taxes, net
39,465
40,735
Operating lease liabilities
27,378
29,074
Other noncurrent liabilities
25,517
25,005
Total liabilities
2,043,148
2,120,442
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
702
702
Additional paid-in capital
714,936
712,994
Retained earnings
1,387,216
1,394,967
Treasury stock
(733,927)
(674,896)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(111,874)
(109,470)
Total stockholders' equity
1,257,053
1,324,297
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,300,201
$
3,444,739
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenues
Software as a service and platform as a service
$
215,732
$
204,930
License
29,973
18,331
Maintenance
47,754
50,103
Services
22,560
16,312
Total revenues
316,019
289,676
Operating expenses
Cost of revenue (1)
191,107
178,554
Research and development
34,993
37,118
Selling and marketing
26,750
35,435
General and administrative
26,000
31,382
Depreciation and amortization
27,609
31,539
Total operating expenses
306,459
314,028
Operating income (loss)
9,560
(24,352)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(19,010)
(18,892)
Interest income
4,009
3,505
Other, net
(2,025)
(3,395)
Total other income (expense)
(17,026)
(18,782)
Loss before income taxes
(7,466)
(43,134)
Income tax expense (benefit)
285
(10,826)
Net loss
$
(7,751)
$
(32,308)
Loss per common share
Basic
$
(0.07)
$
(0.30)
Diluted
$
(0.07)
$
(0.30)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
106,799
108,156
Diluted
106,799
108,156
(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(7,751)
$
(32,308)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation
3,631
6,131
Amortization
23,978
25,408
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
2,568
2,767
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
936
1,115
Deferred income taxes
1,006
(10,382)
Stock-based compensation expense
8,099
5,301
Other
(1,311)
(290)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
127,269
88,960
Accounts payable
(448)
(1,308)
Accrued employee compensation
(26,453)
(15,593)
Deferred revenue
13,907
10,202
Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities
(22,190)
(39,935)
Net cash flows from operating activities
123,241
40,068
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,208)
(2,258)
Purchases of software and distribution rights
(14,582)
(6,481)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(17,790)
(8,739)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
693
707
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
475
78
Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings
(3,302)
(3,001)
Repurchases of common stock
(62,515)
-
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
164,000
50,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(152,000)
(45,000)
Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement
500,000
-
Repayment of term portion of credit agreement
(529,073)
(14,606)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(5,141)
-
Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net
(2,694)
(5,670)
Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities
(18,933)
(2,834)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(108,490)
(20,326)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
2,314
2,557
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(725)
13,560
Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period
238,821
214,672
Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period
$
238,096
$
228,232
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
183,393
$
142,412
Settlement deposits
54,703
85,820
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
238,096
$
228,232
Three Months Ended March 31,
Adjusted EBITDA (millions)
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(7.8)
$
(32.3)
Plus:
Income tax expense (benefit)
0.3
(10.8)
Net interest expense
15.0
15.4
Net other (income) expense
2.0
3.4
Depreciation expense
3.6
6.1
Amortization expense
24.0
25.4
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
8.1
5.3
Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses
$
45.2
$
12.5
Significant transaction-related expenses:
Cost reduction strategies
$
2.6
$
8.3
European datacenter migration
-
1.0
Other
0.3
3.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
48.1
$
24.9
Revenue, net of interchange:
Revenue
$
316.0
$
289.7
Interchange
112.4
106.2
Revenue, net of interchange
$
203.6
$
183.5
Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin
24 %
14 %
Three Months Ended March 31,
Segment Information (millions)
2024
2023
Revenue
Banks
$
105.4
$
88.0
Merchants
35.7
34.8
Billers
174.9
166.9
Total
$
316.0
$
289.7
Recurring Revenue
Banks
$
54.8
$
55.6
Merchants
33.8
32.5
Billers
174.9
166.9
Total
$
263.5
$
255.0
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Banks
$
41.6
$
24.7
Merchants
10.7
6.5
Billers
30.7
29.6
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
GAAP net loss
$
(0.07)
$
(7.8)
$
(0.30)
$
(32.3)
Adjusted for:
Significant transaction-related expenses
0.02
2.2
0.09
9.5
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
0.06
6.4
0.06
6.4
Amortization of acquisition-related software
0.03
3.4
0.04
4.4
Non-cash stock-based compensation
0.06
6.2
0.04
4.0
Total adjustments
$
0.17
$
18.2
$
0.23
$
24.3
Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items
$
0.10
$
10.4
$
(0.07)
$
(8.0)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Recurring Revenue (millions)
2024
2023
SaaS and PaaS fees
$
215.7
$
204.9
Maintenance fees
47.8
50.1
Recurring Revenue
$
263.5
$
255.0
New Bookings (millions)1
Three Months Ended March 31,
TTM Ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings
$
6.4
$
11.4
$
68.4
$
94.9
License and services bookings
27.2
23.0
243.4
186.1
1 Amounts for the TTM ended March 31, 2023 are adjusted for the divestiture of Corporate Online Banking in September 2022
