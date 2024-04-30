OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Q1 results exceeded our expectations, and we are increasing the high end of our full year targets," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "We continue to see strength in the Bank segment, particularly in our Real-Time Payments and Fraud Management solutions, which both grew more than 20% in the quarter. Overall, we are pleased to have delivered on our commitments in the quarter, with strong results across key financial metrics, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and operating cash flow generation. Looking forward, our pipeline continues to strengthen, we are focused on the execution of our strategy, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunities in front of us."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q1 2024, revenue was $316 million, up 9% from Q1 2023. Recurring revenue of $264 million represented 83% of total revenue in the quarter. Net loss was $8 million versus $32 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 was $48 million, up 93% from Q1 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in Q1 2024 was $123 million, up 208% from Q1 2023.

Bank segment revenue increased 20% in Q1 2024, with Fraud Management and Real Time Payment products growing 23% and 28%, respectively. Bank segment adjusted EBITDA grew 69% versus Q1 2023.

Merchant segment revenue grew 3% in Q1 2024 and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 63%, versus Q1 2023.

Biller segment revenue increased 5% in Q1 2024 and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 4% versus Q1 2023.

ACI ended Q1 2024 with $183 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.0x. The company repurchased 2 million shares for approximately $63 million in capital in Q1 2024 and to date in Q2 2024 has repurchased an additional 1 million shares. At the end of the quarter, the company had approximately $109 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

RAISING 2024 GUIDANCE RANGE

For the full year of 2024, we are raising the top end of our guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect revenue to be in the range of $1.547 billion to $1.581 billion, up from the range of $1.547 billion to $1.576 billion. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $418 million to $433 million, up from the range of $418 million to $428 million. For Q2 2024, we expect revenue to be between $345 million and $355 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $70 million.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) our pipeline continues to strengthen, we are focused on continued execution of our strategy, and confident in our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunities in front of us and (ii) statements regarding Q2 2024 and full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, divestitures and other restructuring activities, implementation and success of our strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, consent orders and other compliance agreements, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, events in eastern Europe and the Middle East, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy and cybersecurity regulations, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, changes in tax laws and regulations, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management's backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, and revenues or revenue mix. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,393 $ 164,239 Receivables, net of allowances 345,125 452,337 Settlement assets 700,733 723,039 Prepaid expenses 34,416 31,479 Other current assets 34,935 35,551 Total current assets 1,298,602 1,406,645 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 290,186 313,983 Property and equipment, net 36,924 37,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,153 34,338 Software, net 112,368 108,418 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 186,782 195,646 Deferred income taxes, net 56,017 58,499 Other noncurrent assets 60,143 63,328 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,300,201 $ 3,444,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,292 $ 45,964 Settlement liabilities 699,804 721,164 Employee compensation 26,938 53,892 Current portion of long-term debt 34,875 74,405 Deferred revenue 77,147 59,580 Other current liabilities 65,764 82,244 Total current liabilities 948,820 1,037,249 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 20,117 24,780 Long-term debt 981,851 963,599 Deferred income taxes, net 39,465 40,735 Operating lease liabilities 27,378 29,074 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,517 25,005 Total liabilities 2,043,148 2,120,442 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 714,936 712,994 Retained earnings 1,387,216 1,394,967 Treasury stock (733,927) (674,896) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,874) (109,470) Total stockholders' equity 1,257,053 1,324,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,300,201 $ 3,444,739

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 215,732 $ 204,930 License 29,973 18,331 Maintenance 47,754 50,103 Services 22,560 16,312 Total revenues 316,019 289,676 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 191,107 178,554 Research and development 34,993 37,118 Selling and marketing 26,750 35,435 General and administrative 26,000 31,382 Depreciation and amortization 27,609 31,539 Total operating expenses 306,459 314,028 Operating income (loss) 9,560 (24,352) Other income (expense) Interest expense (19,010) (18,892) Interest income 4,009 3,505 Other, net (2,025) (3,395) Total other income (expense) (17,026) (18,782) Loss before income taxes (7,466) (43,134) Income tax expense (benefit) 285 (10,826) Net loss $ (7,751) $ (32,308) Loss per common share Basic $ (0.07) $ (0.30) Diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.30) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 106,799 108,156 Diluted 106,799 108,156 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,751) $ (32,308) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 3,631 6,131 Amortization 23,978 25,408 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,568 2,767 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 936 1,115 Deferred income taxes 1,006 (10,382) Stock-based compensation expense 8,099 5,301 Other (1,311) (290) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 127,269 88,960 Accounts payable (448) (1,308) Accrued employee compensation (26,453) (15,593) Deferred revenue 13,907 10,202 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (22,190) (39,935) Net cash flows from operating activities 123,241 40,068 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,208) (2,258) Purchases of software and distribution rights (14,582) (6,481) Net cash flows from investing activities (17,790) (8,739) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 693 707 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 475 78 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (3,302) (3,001) Repurchases of common stock (62,515) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 164,000 50,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (152,000) (45,000) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement 500,000 - Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (529,073) (14,606) Payments for debt issuance costs (5,141) - Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (2,694) (5,670) Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities (18,933) (2,834) Net cash flows from financing activities (108,490) (20,326) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 2,314 2,557 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (725) 13,560 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 238,821 214,672 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 238,096 $ 228,232 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,393 $ 142,412 Settlement deposits 54,703 85,820 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 238,096 $ 228,232

Three Months Ended March 31, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (7.8) $ (32.3) Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 0.3 (10.8) Net interest expense 15.0 15.4 Net other (income) expense 2.0 3.4 Depreciation expense 3.6 6.1 Amortization expense 24.0 25.4 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8.1 5.3 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 45.2 $ 12.5 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies $ 2.6 $ 8.3 European datacenter migration - 1.0 Other 0.3 3.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.1 $ 24.9 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 316.0 $ 289.7 Interchange 112.4 106.2 Revenue, net of interchange $ 203.6 $ 183.5 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24 % 14 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Segment Information (millions) 2024 2023 Revenue Banks $ 105.4 $ 88.0 Merchants 35.7 34.8 Billers 174.9 166.9 Total $ 316.0 $ 289.7 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 54.8 $ 55.6 Merchants 33.8 32.5 Billers 174.9 166.9 Total $ 263.5 $ 255.0 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 41.6 $ 24.7 Merchants 10.7 6.5 Billers 30.7 29.6

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net loss $ (0.07) $ (7.8) $ (0.30) $ (32.3) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.02 2.2 0.09 9.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.4 0.06 6.4 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.4 0.04 4.4 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.06 6.2 0.04 4.0 Total adjustments $ 0.17 $ 18.2 $ 0.23 $ 24.3 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.10 $ 10.4 $ (0.07) $ (8.0)

Three Months Ended March 31, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2024 2023 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 215.7 $ 204.9 Maintenance fees 47.8 50.1 Recurring Revenue $ 263.5 $ 255.0

New Bookings (millions)1 Three Months Ended March 31, TTM Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings $ 6.4 $ 11.4 $ 68.4 $ 94.9 License and services bookings 27.2 23.0 243.4 186.1

1 Amounts for the TTM ended March 31, 2023 are adjusted for the divestiture of Corporate Online Banking in September 2022

