Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
463.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue
467.77p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
358.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue
361.32p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
310.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue
310.89p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
194.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue
194.84p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
110.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue
116.02p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
158.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue
159.77p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.