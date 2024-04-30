Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 463.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 467.77p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.32p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 310.89p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 194.84p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.

Invesco Select Trust plc Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 110.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 116.02p LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 158.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 159.77p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

