Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9th at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Corp. Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 9th, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-888-886-7786 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-416-764-8658 (International)

Webcast: LINK

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 72335729.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

