Lions are truly the kings and queens of safari, new Audley Travel research finds

WITNEY, England, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from Audley Travel have analysed UK Google search data to uncover the top ten African safari animals British people are researching online. Lions, perhaps unsurprisingly, take the crown as the most searched-for animal, with elephants and giraffes coming in second and third.

Audley's safari specialists explain why these creatures come out on top, and where travellers have the best chance of spotting them.

Lions voted as most popular

An apex predator that has graced our screens time and time again, from beloved childhood films to drama-filled documentaries, it's no wonder lions are the most searched-for safari animal. They've gained almost regal status in the animal kingdom.

"I remember the first time I saw them in the wild," recalls Audley safari specialist David Katwiwa. "A pride of lionesses had just completed their hunt and I watched on as their newborns all started clambering for their turn to nurse. People often only ever imagine lions as big, scary predators, so witnessing this tender moment on safari was spectacular."

David goes on to say: "You can spot lions across Africa, and each destination offers a different experience. South Africa's Great Kruger Region is known as a premier big cat viewing spot, and you can see the rest of the Big Five there, too. To witness the Great Migration, where lions congregate to catch migrating wildebeests, I suggest Tanzania's Serengeti National Park."

Elephants rank in second place

Elephants are the largest land animals on the planet and revered as a symbol of strength and power. Yet, they're also gentle giants capable of displaying deep emotions.

"Elephants never fail to amaze me - they're always doing something interesting," says safari specialist Dickie Ashcroft. "Their social structures are particularly fascinating. They frolic and play as a family and, on the other end of the spectrum, I've witnessed them mourning loss for weeks at a time. On safari, you can learn so much about their communication styles."

Dickie has a soft spot for Kenya, where he once saw a rare 'super tusker' bull, but for a different safari experience, he recommends a trip to Namibia, where the elephant population has adapted to the desert climate.

Giraffes take the third spot

Gangly yet graceful, giraffes make it into the top three most searched-for safari animals in part due to their uniqueness. "Their long necks, winding tongues, and legs that appear to run in slow motion - there are no other animals like them," says safari specialist Kirsty Downing. "I particularly love that each of their spot patterns are one of a kind, just like our fingerprints."

As for where to see them, Kirsty recommends Thamo Telele lodge just outside Maun in Botswana.

Full list of top ten most popular safari animals:

1.Lion

2.Elephant

3.Giraffe

4.Gorilla

5.Flamingo

6.Crocodile

7.Meerkat

8.Leopard

9.Buffalo

10.Pangolin

