U.S. Polo Assn. Awarded $10,000 in College Scholarships to Graduating Seniors at Dreyfoos School of the Arts

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), managed by West Palm Beach-based USPA Global, has established two $5,000 college scholarships to benefit graduating seniors at the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The school is a renowned public arts magnet high school dedicated to providing academic excellence in West Palm Beach, Florida.









These scholarships, graciously donated through the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, signify U.S. Polo Assn.'s commitment to fostering artistic and academic excellence in Palm Beach County. Since its inception in 1993, the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has been dedicated to enriching the educational experiences at the internationally acclaimed Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Its fundraising efforts support vital curriculum enhancements beyond what public funding can provide, ensuring the school can maintain its exceptional standards of education and artistic development.

Chris Snyder, Executive Director of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Foundation and the school community for the generous contribution from U.S. Polo Assn., emphasizing the importance of such support in facilitating access to essential art, music, and design resources for deserving students. Dr. Snyder also extends heartfelt appreciation for the continuous collaborative partnership between the Foundation and U.S. Polo Assn. in offering scholarships to exceptional graduating students, thus enhancing their academic and artistic endeavors.

J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, commended the remarkable talents and confidence displayed by students at the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping the future of creative industries. "These students are poised to become the industry's future designers and innovators. We consider ourselves fortunate to have such a remarkable school right next door to our U.S. Polo Assn. Global Creative Center in West Palm Beach," said J. Michael Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

As an internationally recognized art school, the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts (DSOA) embraces and encourages artistic creativity and academic excellence. Our innovative school provides a uniquely challenging and nurturing environment focused on individual growth, opportunity, and diversity.

DSOA is a public magnet high school serving a culturally diverse student body of 1,400 artistically talented Palm Beach County students. The school is fully accredited by Cognia's Board of Commission. The administration and faculty are dedicated and supportive professionals who help students develop the skills necessary to succeed in higher education or a profession in the arts. Guest artists and industry leaders also share their expertise and creativity with students through lectures, presentations, and hands-on training.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts is ranked 11th within the State of Florida and 90th in U.S. News and World Reports National Rankings. Students have the opportunity to take Honors, AICE Cambridge, Advanced Placement®, and Dual Enrollment courses.

About Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation provides support for the arts and academic curriculum at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public arts high school, ranked #90 out of nearly 25,000 public high schools in the nation, among the 11 best schools in Florida, and the #2 public school in Palm Beach County. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, Inc. | P.O. Box 552, West Palm Beach, FL 33402 | Phone 561-805-6298 | info@soafi.org

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Specialist

kdrake@uspagl.com

+001.561.461.8596



SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.