Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 and Announces Conference Call on May 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars.

Highlights

(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, EBITDA and Bookings Backlog discussion below)

Revenue for Fiscal 2023 totaled $30.55 million, the highest in the Company's history, which represents an increase of 24% from Fiscal 2022.

Revenue for Q4 2023 totaled $7.96 million, which represents an increase of 13% from Q4 2022.

Gross margin in Fiscal 2023 was 31%, as compared to 38% in Fiscal 2022. Gross margin in Q4 2023 was 39%, as compared to 31% in Q4 2022.

EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 totaled ($1,908,355), compared to $22,465 in Fiscal 2022.

EBITDA in Q4 2023 totaled $31,566, compared to ($693,725) in Q4 2022.

EBITDA for the second half of 2023 [Q3-Q4] was positive $64,974 compared to negative ($413,185) in the second half of 2022 [Q3-Q4].

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $13.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Cash at the end of 2023 stood at $2.9 million, with accounts receivable at $2.1 million. The company continues to be debt free.

We are thrilled with Snipp's achievements throughout 2023," stated Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp. "Our strategic expansion into new markets, the introduction of new business lines, and most importantly, our investments in our team, are all yielding results. This success is reflected in some of the new client solutions we launched last year, positive EBITDA results in the third and fourth quarters, and a growing bookings backlog comprised of new logo wins as well as existing customers."

"In the next month, we will release our first-quarter earnings, which we anticipate will demonstrate further improvements in our gross margins as we move away from legacy contracts and proof of concept partnerships. Gambit Rewards remains uniquely positioned in the world of loyalty sports betting and our team continues to explore ways to improve its profitability and expand its use cases. We are also excited to update you on SnippMEDIA, which launched in March with a top financial institution and has shown promising early results. With an audience now exceeding fifty million loyalty users, we are well positioned to expand relationships with many of our Fortune 500 clients with yet another product that is an industry first. Our innovative platform can seamlessly integrate a cash back offer from a banking app directly with a retailer. It also modernizes the couponing process, moving us beyond traditional, print-at-home solutions."

"Snipp remains dedicated to ongoing innovation in the loyalty, couponing and first party data market and is strategically expanding our reach both across new geographies and within our current customer base. We are excited to share additional updates on our progress in the coming weeks. Our commitment to driving sustainable profitability is stronger than ever as we look to return our gross margins towards historical levels and generate expense leverage from the investments we have made over the past two years."

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company's operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company's calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company's defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:

Three Three Year Year Months Ended Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 USD USD USD USD Net loss before interest, foreign exchange, other income and taxes (262,521 ) (1,128,291 ) (3,363,177 ) (1,744,105 ) Amortization of intangible assets 252,654 273,267 1,068,710 1,086,832 Depreciation of equipment 3,161 2,397 11,455 9,185 Share-based payments 38,272 158,902 374,657 670,553 EBITDA 31,566 (693,725 ) (1,908,355 ) 22,465

The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:

Three Three Year Year Months Ended Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 USD USD USD USD Revenue 7,960,924 7,047,509 30,546,513 24,663,943 Less: Campaign infrastructure 4,849,344 4,873,844 21,072,294 15,246,604



Gross Margin 3,111,580 2,173,665 9,474,219 9,417,339

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

