Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: 8Q7) ("Hercules Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its technical advisory team with the appointment of Mr. Charles Greig, MSc, P.Geo as Strategic Technical Advisor. Mr. Greig is widely recognized for his role in the discovery of the Saddle North porphyry for GT Gold Corp, which was acquired by Newmont Corporation in 2021. The discovery earned him the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Bill Dennis Award in 2022.

Mr. Greig has also played a pivotal role in the exploration of other significant projects which reached production, including La India and Alamo Dorado in Mexico, Brucejack in British Columbia, Bisha and Emba Derho in Eritrea, and Wolverine in Yukon. He and his consulting firm, C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd., based in Penticton, B.C., are now actively collaborating with the Company's technical team on the 2024 exploration program at the Hercules Project in western Idaho.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, commented, "I'm excited to welcome Charlie and his group to the Hercules team. As a fellow Okanagan Valley geologist, Charlie has been a mentor and a source of valuable support to me over the years, and I appreciate having him on board in Idaho. His firm's experience and success in porphyry exploration make them a valuable addition to the Hercules team as we look to expand on our exciting Leviathan porphyry discovery."

About Hercules Silver Corp.

Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: 8Q7) is an exploration Company focused on developing Idaho's newest copper and silver district.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important discoveries in the region to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by extensive historical and current exploration and a strategic investment by Barrick Gold.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

