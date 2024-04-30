Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BrainCool AB

With effect from May 02, 2024, the subscription rights in BrainCool AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 13, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BRAIN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060554 Order book ID: 334424 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in BrainCool AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 04, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BRAIN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060562 Order book ID: 334423 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB