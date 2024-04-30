Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
WKN: A1XFGC | ISIN: SE0005731833 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YL
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2024 | 13:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BrainCool AB

With effect from May 02, 2024, the subscription rights in BrainCool AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 13, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BRAIN TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060554              
Order book ID:  334424                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in BrainCool AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including June 04, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BRAIN BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060562              
Order book ID:  334423                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
