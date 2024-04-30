Anzeige
30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
30.04.2024
FLSmidth A/S: Invitation to FLSmidth "Meet the Management" Investor Event, 22 to 23 September 2024

PRESS RELEASE
30 April 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth is pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and financial media to visit our Salt Lake City premises for presentations by FLSmidth Executive and Senior Management, a tour of our Mining research & development facilities and a visit to the nearby Kennecott copper mine.

Preliminary agenda (all time in MDT, Mountain Daylight Time):

  • 22 September: FLSmidth will host an informal dinner in Salt Lake City (expectedly 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).
  • 23 September: Presentations and site visit at our Salt Lake City premises as well as a visit to the nearby Kennecott copper mine. Presentations will be in the form of deep dives into our Mining business, including the Service and Products businesses, innovation and R&D and our approach to investments and M&A. The event is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. A detailed programme for the day will follow at a later stage.
  • 24 to 26 September: FLSmidth will participate in MINExpo 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Please register your attendance for the investor event in Salt Lake City to FLSmidth Investor Relations at fls.ir@flsmidth.comno later than 1 July 2024. Please note that the number of participants is limited and that institutional investors, equity analysts and financial media will be prioritised.

Please note that this is a physical event in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. A video recording of the presentations will be made available on FLSmidth's Investor Relations webpage in the days following the event.

Please reach out to fls.ir@flsmidth.comfor any questions or additional information.

Kind regards,
FLSmidth's Investor Relations team


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachments

  • FLSmidth Press Release 30 April 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cca0e781-9fd6-4dbe-95cd-0a1cc9b64dae)
  • Invitation to FLSmidth investor event in Salt Lake City, September 2024 - approved by branding (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a83c8ae7-4c7f-41dc-aefb-1f5fc7092022)

