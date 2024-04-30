

Mr Matthias Gelber, also known as the "green man," officially opens the summit, recognized for his strong commitment to sustainability and his iconic green shirt.



Ms Aparna Rajesh, Consultant, Sustainability & Academic Interface, Apac at Tata Consultancy Services, shares insights on leveraging employee talent, business models, and assets for impactful transformation.



Mr Aru David, Director of Assist in the Mekong Region, moderates a panel on Efficient ESG Governance, Transforming Commitments into Measurable Actions



Dr. Stefan Phang, Global Director of Sustainability & Creating Shared Value at Solenis, moderates a panel on Elevating Governance from Good to Exceptional, Advocating for Diverse Talent through Actions, Not Just Words



Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, Founder of Williams Business Consultancy, moderates a panel on Opportunity and Risk: Linking ESG to Strategy for the Creation and Preservation of Sustainable Long-Term Value



S&P Global Sustainable's Sustainability Solutions Manager, Ms Rohini Samtani



Co-founders of Nutri-Buddy Pte Ltd, Mr Lokender Singh and Mr Desmond Soh



Mr Pham The Dung, Deputy Director General of the State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI) at the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam (MOST)

HANOI, Vietnam, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024 came to a triumphal close, marking another milestone in the realm of achievable corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International, in collaboration with our esteemed co-organizer, the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year's summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore innovative strategies and solutions towards a sustainable future.The event witnessed insightful discussions, engaging panels, and thought-provoking keynotes, delving into pressing issues such as climate action, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement. Attendees gained invaluable perspectives and actionable insights, fostering collaborations to drive positive change across sectors.Highlights of the Summit:Keynote Address: Ms Aparna Rajesh, Consultant, Sustainability & Academic Interface, APAC, Tata Consultancy Services, delivered an inspiring keynote on "How Corporates Can Leverage Their Employee Talent, Business Models, And Assets to Create Deep Impact That Drives Transformational Change."Topic: "Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility and Sustainability" featured Ms Le Thuy Anh, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, who shared insights into Vinmec's dedication to CSR & ESG principles.Panel Discussion: "Opportunity and Risk: Linking ESG To Strategy for the Creation and Preservation of Sustainable Long-Term Value," moderated by Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, Founder and Director of Williams Business Consultancy Sdn Bhd, featured panelists including Mr Ts. Mahmood Long from Sarawak Energy, Mr Andika Dwi Saputra from Evermos, Ms Vu Tra My from Home Credit Vietnam, and Mr Rahul Gupta from McKinsey & Company.Topic: Ms Rohini Samtani, Sustainability Solutions Manager at S&P Global Sustainable1, led a discussion on "ESG Ratings and Transparency: Advancing Sustainable Finance."Panel Discussion: "Elevating Governance from Good to Exce__Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility and Sustainability_ featured Ms Le Thuy Anh, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, who shared insights into Vinmec's dedication to CSR & ESG principles_ptional: Advocating for Diverse Talent through Actions, Not Just Words," moderated by Dr. Stefan Phang, Global Director of Sustainability & Creating Shared Value at Solenis, with panelists including Dr. Ir. William L Nolten from ReXil Asia, Ms Nusheen Masters from Tata Consultancy Services, Mr Florian Johannes Beranek from the Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and Mr Victor Dulait from the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (BeluxCham).Topic: Mr Lokender Singh and Mr Desmond Soh, Co-founders of Nutri-Buddy Pte Ltd, shared their expertise on "Sustainable Food Practices: Essential ESG Factors for the Food & Beverages Industry."Final Thought: The event ended with Guest Speaker and Advisor Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, Founder & Executive Director of the Centre for The Future and Fellow of the World Academy of Art & Science, Advisor to Sustainable Technology Centre. He encouraged attendees to continue their good efforts in CSR and ESG initiatives, emphasizing that continuous efforts will contribute to making an improved world a better place.We extend our gratitude to our co-organizer, the Sustainable Technology Centre, for their unwavering support and dedication in making this summit a resounding success. Their commitment to sustainability and technological innovation has been instrumental in advancing our shared mission.We are also indebted to our sponsors, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Nutri-Buddy Private Limited, whose generous support has played a pivotal role in bringing this event to fruition. Their commitment to promoting sustainable practices and corporate responsibility exemplifies the spirit of the summit.As we reflect on the success of the 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards, we are inspired and energized to continue our collective efforts towards building a more sustainable and inclusive world. Together, we can create positive change that benefits present and future generations.The summit ended with the awards segment The Global CSR & ESG Awards, graced by Guest of Honour, Mr Pham The Dung, Deputy Director General, State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI), Ministry Of Science And Technology Of Vietnam (MOST), and Ms Dang Ngoc Han, the crowned winner of Miss Vietnam 2010, is a renowned beauty queen, Ao Dai designer, and businesswoman in Vietnam. She serves as the Deputy Director of Ninh Van Bay JSC and is also the Founder and CEO of Ao Dai Ngoc Han.The award categories for this year are:- Best Environmental Excellence Award- Best Community Programme Award- Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award- Empowerment Of Women Award- Best Workplace Practises- CSR & ESG Leadership Award- Product Excellence Award- Best CEO- Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations TeamThis year, we also have award categories recognizing the companies at the forefront of their respective industries and countries. The award categories are:- Best In Thailand- Best In Indonesia- Best In Cambodia- Best In Viet Nam- Best In PhilippinesThe winners are:Best Environmental Excellence Awardo Market Cap: USD 1 Billion and Above- Platinum: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, MY- Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, ID- Silver: PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk, ID- Bronze: PT Astra International Tbk, IDo Market Cap: USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion- Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Sanggaran, ID- Gold: PT TEP Indonesia, IDo Market Cap: Less than USD 500 Million- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning, ID- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap, ID- Silver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Wayame, ID- Bronze: Hope Foundation, MYBest Community Programme Awardo USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System- Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Sumbagsel, PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Sanofi, PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Supadio- Silver: San Miguel Corporation, PT Pertamina DPPU Juanda, PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, Sarawak Energy Berhad- Bronze: Pertamina EP Sukowati Field Corp, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Surabayao USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Balikpapan- Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada- Silver: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)- Bronze: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltdo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT Badak NGL- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning, Smilegate Foundation, Diversey Viet Nam, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit VI Balongan, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Maos- Silver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Cilacap, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Ternate, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang, PT PLN Nusantara Power Up Gresik- Bronze: Indonesia Infrastructure Guarantee Fund, Central Retail Thailand, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jawa Bagian Tengah DPPU Ahmad YaniExcellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education Awardo USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Samsung Electronics Indonesia- Gold: Bridgestone Asia Pacific- Silver: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam- Bronze: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhado USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization- Platinum: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd- Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persadao Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III PlajuBest Workplace Practiseso USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System- Gold: Danone Indonesiao USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei PakningBest CEOo Less than USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Indonesia Infrastructure Guarantee Fund- Gold: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte LtdEmpowerment Of Women Awardo USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System- Gold: Sarawak Energy Berhad- Silver: San Miguel Corporation- Bronze: Pt Agincourt Resourceso USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific- Gold: EVERMOS- Silver: Mahkota Medical CentreProduct Excellence Awardo USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Danone Indonesiao USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)o Less than USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning- Silver: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju- Bronze: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit V BalikpapanCSR & ESG Leadership Awardo USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: PT. Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk- Gold: TBS Energi Utama- Silver: PT Bank BTPN Tbk- Bronze: Tata Consultancy Serviceso USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company- Gold: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd- Silver: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltdo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: Bank Rakyat- Gold: Diageo Vietnam- Silver: Home Credit Viet NamBest Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Awardo USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Danone Indonesiao USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte LtdBest Country Excellence - Best in Cambodiao USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: NagaWorld Limitedo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: Prince Holding GroupBest Country Excellence - Best in Thailando Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization- Platinum: Tata Consultancy ServicesBest Country Excellence - Best In Philippineso USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Tata Consultancy ServicesBest Country Award - Best In Indonesiao Less Than USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei PakningGold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV CilacapSilver: PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Diageo Indonesia)Bronze: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit V Balikpapano USD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: PT Astra International TBKGold: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West JavaSilver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga SHAFTHIBest Country Excellence - Best in Vietnamo USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare Systemo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)Gold: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltdo Less Than USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationGold: Hope Foundation Platinum: FPT DigitalAbout Pinnacle GroupThe Pinnacle Group International is a leader in the conference industry in Asia, designing and launching ground breaking conferences and events. The Pinnacle Group International is a leader in the conference industry in Asia, designing and launching ground breaking conferences and events. We pride in our ability to anticipate and read underlying socio-economic and investment trends in emerging and developed markets, creating brands and events to capture these opportunities and launching them with our clients and partners in both regional and international markets.Our relentless pursuit of excellence in the business of connecting people and businesses across nations is derived from our core beliefs in improving lives, welfare and status of societies. We are committed to supporting charitable ministries and projects to the betterment of human lives. Every year, our staff and management commit our time and resources to global missions and charities.